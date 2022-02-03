‘Art moves the world’: Thought Experiment question No. 1

Starting last fall, the Petaluma Arts Center began something new and intentionally captivating.

Whenever a visitor enters the lobby, they now see an interesting question painted right onto the wall just beyond the front desk where entry fees are paid and proof of vaccination is shown. Labeled a “Thought Experiment,” the question invites each person to ponder it while exploring the galleries and exhibitions, then write their own answer on a piece of paper and place it in a container on a nearby counter.

The questions will change approximately every quarter. The current question, Thought Experiment No. 2 — answers to which will be collected over the next two-to-three months — asks visitors to identify three special or unique places that should be included on any map of Petaluma.

The question that kicked it all off, however, was about the importance of the Arts Center itself. Over the course of the collecting period, according to Executive Director Carin Jacobs, many local folks took the challenge seriously and contributed thoughtful, personal, practical and even surprising responses.

“There are some stellar quotes to be found there,” said Jacobs,

Here are some of the answers submitted by those inspired to thoughtfully experiment and contribute their response.

“Why is a community with an arts center better than one without?”

“Because it informs, inspires, lifts our spirits and reminds us to look with an open heart.”

“Because it brings people together.”

“Because art is like religion.”

“May not be “better”… but more appealing for the diversity that includes a cultural center to satisfy the arts needs of a community. Opportunity to meet up with friends having similar interests.“

“People who appreciate creativity have a place to enjoy! It supports art!”

“Art moves the world.”

“Every human is born with the essence of creativity and the need to express. Every thriving community must have an outlet where people can express themselves and have their expression witnessed by others. It is a basic human need.”

“An art center is the best way to connect a community through creativity and celebration.”

“In so many ways, the Arts Center brings eternal life and beauty to the community."

“An art center brings a community together and defines its values.”

“Art inspires one to see beauty every day, in everyday things. Why shouldn’t there be an art center?”

“A community without art is hollow.”

“Art is the great equalizer and community builder.”

“Identity of creativity and organization of like minded folk for city.”

“It’s a vital expression of who we are.”

“A community is better with an art center because it encourages and supports humans’ imaginations and expressions about all manner of things. It reflects more open minds and working minds.”

“An art center attends and exposes the creative elements of the people’s community, and brings our attention to this important part of humanity while enriching our lives for a better world.”

“Property values will increase.”

“Helps us see beauty and think of alternatives to the negative news.”

“We realize that art and artists live amongst us.”

“An art center expresses and exposes the heart and soul of a living and vibrant community.”

“Allows an outlet for creativity and promotes individuality.”

“Because it gives the community a non-intimidating way to engage with art.”

Art making builds community. Art appreciation is inspiring. Expressing self through art is therapeutic and enlivening. Art center encourages creative expression.“

“Because art matters.”