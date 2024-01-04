Art Notes: Just a few days to catch local show by Bodhi Hope

If you happen to be near the WTRSHD building on First Street, in the Warehouse District of Petaluma, you might want to stop into the lobby before the end of the day on Friday, because according to at least one local artist, there is good reason to take a look.

“In the lobby at the WTRSHD there is quite an amazing show,” artist Jennifer Tatum noted in an email to the Argus-Courier. “Meet Bodhi Hope. If you have the time to visit the lobby, I think you will be incredibly impressed. He is like an old renaissance painter in a young man.”

Hope’s lobby show - featuring an array of gorgeous paintings - is sponsored by Josh Peterson who owns the WTRSHD building. The lobby is open to the public for viewing his work from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and comes down this Saturday, Jan. 6.

Check it out while you can.