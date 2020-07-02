Art of the parking garage

“I’m attracted to getting at complexities,” explains artist Joel Jones, of Petaluma. “I’m interested in the complicatedness of simple things. I like wrongness a lot, I guess. If I can make something a little bit wrong, that seems right, it seems interesting.”

“Interesting.”

Petaluma, CA, USA, Monday, June 15, 2020._Local artist, Joel Jones created some murals on the walls of the Keller Street garage in downtown Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

It’s a word that is sometimes used dismissively when applied to works of art, but in regards to Jones – whose works are seemingly designed from the start to capture a person’s interest and then walk away seeing the world a little differently – there is no better descriptor.

Best known in Petaluma as the artist behind the enormous electrical plug on the side of the old Pacific Gas & Electric building on First Street, Jones enjoys placing art pieces where they are unexpected and a bit surprising. “Why,” such installations appear to be challenging us, “must art be confined to the interior of a museum or gallery, or the cautiously manicured environs of a sculpture garden?”

Art, they seem to be saying, is wherever you find it.

As such, Jones enjoys thinking of the paintings he’s been creating in downtown Petaluma’s Keller Street parking garage as a kind of “rolling art show.” After all, most of the people who will see his whimsical painted creations will literally be rolling by as the search for a parking space or coast through the structure on their way out again.

“In my mind, it really is an art show,” he says. “Only in this case, my gallery is inside a parking garage.”

And for what it’s worth, he does point out that several of his favorite pieces in the “show” can’t actually be “rolled past.”

“Some of them,” he says with a fraction of a chuckle, “are in the stairwells.”

Jones’ surreal imaginings are the kind of thing you can’t necessarily grasp all at once. On the first level wall facing Western Street, for example, his piece titled “Mouse Hole” resembles a wild, weirdly designed depression or canyon – a maze-like splatter of rambling crevasses – that from a certain angle is clearly meant to resemble a mouse. Tail and all. Other pieces are stylized roosters or shining planets or ghostly clown-like people made of ashen powder. One piece, titled “Protuberance,” is a pink, worm-like creature (is it a creature?) emerging from a tiny hole near the garage’s concrete floor. Another, titled “The Writing on the Wall,” is literally writing on the wall. It’s in the lower southwest stairwell, and what that writing says – in a pleasingly meta demonstration of truth in advertising – is that exact five-word phrase: “The Writing on the Wall.”

“Right now, that one’s my favorite,” Jones admits, “based totally on the execution of it. I actually put that one up, I painted it, and then I painted it out and started over. I didn’t like it the first time, so it definitely took a bit of extra effort. But I was pleased with how it finally came out.”

To the careful viewer, the writing carries a bit of a philosophical contradiction, in that the letters include a drop shadow, gently suggesting that the writing on the wall couldn’t technically be on the wall. Not if it’s able to cast a shadow on that same surface.

Which brings Jones back to his point about wrongness.

“There is this wonderful wrongness to that piece,” he allows, “and that’s ... interesting.”

And there’s that word again.

Adds Jones, “Ilike it when something has a benign provocativeness. That’s something that, as an artist, I really appreciate.”

The Keller Street project is sponsored by a grant from the Petaluma Downtown Association & Visitors Program. According to Jones, it was after installing the electrical plug five years ago that he started thinking of other unusual places to place his attention grabbing visions.

“The plug was my first real foray into doing something onsite in a public place,” he says, pleased that it’s become somewhat famous, even ending up with a mention on the RoadsideAttraction.com website. “But I’d already begun to start thinking about doing things in other unexpected places. And the Keller Street parking garage, particularly the stairwell areas, seemed like good locations. The lighting is controlled, for one thing. They’re kind of intimate spaces, and they’re kind of beat up at the same time. So you can’t really hurt them.”