Arts Alive is a monthly arts-forward celebration taking place on the third Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m. (more or less), featuring local businesses, arts organizations and artists of all kinds doing something artsy and fun, for free, somewhere in town.

This month, Arts Alive takes place on Thursday, May 16.

Here are just some of the events that participants can expect to find. For a full list of planned events, visit Petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma.

Spring Artists Market at Life on Earth Art

Prepare to be dazzled. Inside the magic interior of Life on Earth Art’s Copeland Street studios, a spectacular array of local artists will be displaying their art and demonstrating their talent in a celebration of creativity, connection and discovery.

“At the Artists Market, you’ll discover unique treasures and one-of-a-kind creations to adorn your home or gift to a loved one,” reads the official description of this event, which wil last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “By supporting local artists, you’re not just acquiring art — you’re investing in the heart and soul of our community. Each artist will receive 100% of their sales.”

Sebastian Saint James will be performing, and food and drink will be available.

Rock Painting at the Alchemia Gallery

Join the Alchemia Gallery as they host a community favorite: Inspiration Stone and Rock Painting workshop. This free Arts Alive workshop invites you into the Alchemia Gallery to paint an inspiring word (or anything your imagination desires) onto a river rock to keep or hide throughout downtown Petaluma. Paint pens, river rocks and lots of ideas will be available. All are welcome. The gallery will also be open to browse and purchase works of art created by Alchemia’s many artists.

Pop Up Art Lounge with Jonny Hirschmugl

Rivetti Real Estate in Theatre Square (140 2nd St.) will be hosting another “pop up” art display, this one featuring local artist Jonny Hirschmugl. The local real estate company’s centrally located office showcase local artists every month in conjunction with Arts Alive.

‘Zach Hammer Trio’ at Polly Klaas Theater

A free, family-friendly concert at Polly Klaas Community Theater will feature three different musical acts. Matchstick, a young Sonoma County original rock trio, will play from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.. Trent Yaconelli, the former front man of Five A.M., will play from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and the Zach Hammer Trio plays from 8-9 p.m. A veteran of the Northern California music scene ‒ currently fronting Petaluma’s eclectic cover band, The HOTS ‒ Zach Hammer brings his new trio to the Polly Klaas stage to perform “a wild array of cover songs” along with original material. Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.) from 6-8:30 p.m. Beverages will be on sale.

Collage workshop at Usher Gallery

Petaluma’s Usher Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd N.), invites the collage curious to a special free Arts Alive workshop with Lulu Smith and Sophia Lavrov. They are the featured artists in Usher’s current exhibition “Family & Friends: A visual Exploration.” Stop in to create your own collage, and you’ll leave with a brand new piece of art. Supplies are included.