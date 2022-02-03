Artfully Mapping Petaluma

Imagine a map pointing out all of Petaluma’s most special places.

What would be on it? What should be on it?

Probably major landmarks like the River and the Turning Basin, the Fairgrounds, the Municipal Airport and the Marina, or possibly City Hall? Such a map would need to have popular walking attractions like Shollenberger Park, Tolay Lake, the Alman Marsh Trail and Helen Putnam Park? Or maybe it would include more iconic and unusual landmarks like the enormous wall plug sculpture on the Pacific Gas & Electric Building on First Street or the Fountain of Faces in Theater Square — or Rex the Wonder Bear in the window of Tomasini’s Hardware Store on B Street.

Or — if “special” is really the goal — should such a map include a few lesser-known locations where good memories linger or some special magic has occurred? A certain bench overlooking Putnam Park where a couple, one of them now deceased, once sat and decided to start their life together? The far corner of the bar at Seared where a local playwright sat with a laptop and completed the final pages of an award-winning play? A nook in a brick wall where delightfully odd items occasionally appear as if delivered at midnight by elves or fairies or insomniac artists?

It’s certainly fun to think about.

And now, a local institution is inviting you to do just that.

“The Petaluma Arts Center has launched a series of ‘Thought Experiments’ designed to engage the community in thinking about things like the importance of place and role of the arts,” explained Carin Jacobs, Executive Director of the Center, more-or-less reciting the official website announcement that explains the ongoing Thought Experiments project. During a recent tour of the center, where its current show — “Integrating Practice: Celebrating Teaching Artists of the North Bay” — is running through March 26, Jacobs pointed out the literal writing on the wall behind the lobby counter.

“THOUGHT EXPERIMENTS: What are the three special places that should be on any map of Petaluma?”

“That’s the question for this quarter,” she said. “Last quarter, the question was ‘Why is a community with an arts center better than one without?’”

These questions will change approximately every quarter, Jacobs acknowledges, and will be found in a variety of locations — in the Arts Center lobby, on the website and in the monthly newsletter. The answers will appear in some of those same places.

As for the current question about maps and favorite spots, Jacobs sees possibilities for the answers beyond merely sharing them in text form. This is, after all, and arts center.

“My hope is to collect responses from visitors over the next several months, perhaps more, and then have certain local artists create maps of Petaluma with the most common landmarks embedded,” said Jacobs. “We might then reproduce these maps and have them here for sale, or maybe organize some related extension or activity.”

In that same spirit, here’s another Thought Experiment.

Might one of those “related activities” be a future exhibition of participating artists’ maps in the Arts Center gallery itself? It’s certainly not hard to imagine the many different map-like expressions of Petaluma that could be artfully manufactured by the talented painters, sketchers, sculptors, weavers, collage-makers and photographers of Petaluma. Sounds like a potentially popular show, doesn’t it?

“Oh wow, I haven't thought that far out yet,” Jacobs said with a laugh. “But yes, who knows? That does sound fun. Right now, we are mainly focused on encouraging lots of people visit the center, see the current ‘Integrating Practice’ show, and leave us their thoughts about what specific locations and landmarks make Petaluma special.”

And what might Jacob’s favorite Petaluma spots be? She humbly declines to say, not wanting to lead anyone in any particular direction.

“The fun is seeing where people will take this,” she said.

And fun is a big part of the point of such Thought Experiments.

“When people come see the current show, and then maybe the next one, we hope they really will play along, and will think through the question posted, and then contribute their own unique answers.”

Recognizing that some folks are reticent to visit public places, even when attendance requires proof of vaccination and a mask, as the Arts Center does, Jacobs says there are other ways to participate in the fun.

“If folks want to answer the question, but don't want to come into the physical space to fill out the 3x5 card,” she said, “they could always send answers to me at my email address.”

Who wants to bet that at least some of those cards will list, as a favorite local spot, the Petaluma Arts Center. One way or another, that should definitely end up on the map.

You can send your answers, and perhaps any question you might have, to Carin Jacobs at carin@petalumaartscenter.org. And with “Integrating Practice” scheduled to stay open through the end of March, do visit the Petaluma Arts Center at 230 Lakeville St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $5.