“I love doing North Bay shows, because they’re almost always pretty great,” says stand-up comic Arthur Gaus, of San Francisco, currently preparing to headline this weekend’s big comedy show at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey (146 Kentucky St.) on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:30 p.m. “It’s like, as a comic, when you are booked in the North Bay, you know you’re probably going to play to a full house in front of people who are there to laugh and have a good time. In San Francisco, a lot of the people in the audience are there on first dates and are afraid to laugh for some reason.”

This will be Gaus’ first time playing at the Roaring Donkey, though he’s played Petaluma in the past as part of the Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show.

“Petaluma is cool, and I have good memories of doing that show in the past,” he says, “so yeah, I’m excited to come up and tell some jokes for you all.”

Also on the bill at the Donkey are Aivy Cordova, Matt Curry, Sue Alfieri and Maxx Eddy, with host Mikel Nordstrim. This is a no cover show, but reservations are recommended at roaring-donkey.com.

“The Roaring Donkey sounds like my kind of place,” says the veteran comic who reveals that he spent the COVID-19 lockdowns getting accustomed to being a dad. “My kid was born on the first day of the shutdowns,” he acknowledges, “so I was stuck at home with this brand new human being, and I loved it. And of course I now have a lot of material about being a dad. I also have a lot of material about Vlad the Impaler, so thank you COVID.”

Gaus released a live comedy album, “Nice Jokes for Smart People,” in early 2020, recorded when his wife was eight months pregnant, and some of that material, along with stuff based on his observations about parenthood, will almost certainly appear in his Petaluma set on Sunday. He sounds especially psyched about his literal “dad jokes.”

“I can’t imagine being infected with the curse of being a comedian, and having a kid, and not wanting to write material about that, it’s just too rich,” he says. Being a parent has done more than just give him stuff to write about, he points out. “The thing about being a dad is, it’s made me more diligent in how I use my time artistically. Before I had a kid, the idea of setting up a Zoom call with some other comics to talk about my new Vlad the Impaler bit would have been ludicrous. But, I can’t just run off and do three open mic shows a night until I’ve developed and evolved the exact right language for the bit. So I have to do a lot of work ahead of time now, because time is a precious commodity when you are responsible for a kid.”

Given Gaus’ mastery of turning tiny everyday observation into comic gold, it sounds like parenthood has made him an even better comedian.

“I’m going to leave it to others to say that, but I definitely am happy with the material I’ve been working on,” he says. “And I’m not going to run out of material any time soon, that’s for sure.”