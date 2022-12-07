An artist from Petaluma currently has some of her art displayed in a solo exhibition in San Antonio, Texas. Visual artist Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo, grew up in Petaluma, and now lives in San Jose where she discovered her ethnic identity and a new focus for her work.

Jiménez Montelongo describes herself as a visual artist, poet and teacher, who creates powerful work and intentionally generates important conversations about ethnic and cultural identity.

Jiménez Montelongo has been creative from the start, but her drive to pursue it professionally came from a deep exploration in her high school art classes. As a soon-to-be first generation college student, Jiménez Montelongo planned to pursue higher education but felt she didn’t fully understand what all of her options were.

Her high school art teacher, Ms. Tillinghast, recognized her talent and encouraged her to major in art once she started college. At the time, Jiménez Montelongo was interested in social work and assumed she would go that route.

“[Tillinghast’s] encouragement is what prompted me to major in art. So, I must give her credit for that,” she said. “Otherwise I would’ve done social work and still been an artist but that probably would’ve taken a lot of my focus away.”

The Petaluma High School graduate went on to San Jose State University, where she started a more narrowly focused series of artistic projects. Though the artist grew up in Petaluma, she wasn’t aware of her ethnic background until moving to San Jose where she connected with indigenous communities, groups, organizations and dancers who practice Mexika dance.

“They practice these dances that have been preserved for generations, all the way across the border, because these are like Mexican — well what is now Mexico — dances that are now being shared on this side of the border,” Jiménez Montelongo said.

Part of her discovery about her indigenous roots came from these communities and also certain college classes. Jiménez Montelongo and her family are Mexican and she identifies as Chicana, a topic she began to delve into more deeply with her family.

“I found out which indigenous roots I do have,” she explained, “and other conversations that just made me realize I have indisputably indigenous heritage, which I didn’t know about for half my life.”

Her current exhibition opened at Centro de Artes, in San Antonio, Texas, this past August and will run through Dec. 30. “The Euphoric Dance of the Unconquered Mind,” is her biggest solo exhibition yet. The display of 32 oil on canvas paintings reflects her history and identity as an Indigenous Chicana Mexican woman.

Jiménez Montelongo feels it’s important to share and speak about her artwork, especially if doing so helps others identify their own roots.

“I could say most Mexicans are indigenous and a lot of us don’t realize or acknowledge it because it’s not something families talk about,” she said. “You’re just Mexican, like the country Mexico. Our heritage going back beyond Mexico’s existence often isn’t talked about, or people will emphasize their Spanish ancestry over their indigenous ancestry.”

Another one of the artists’ series depicts images drawn from pre-contact indigenous books called codices. Those not shown in history books when Mexika Aztec people or Mayans are mentioned.

“I like to share about that history, how it informs our work and how that has informed how I see my identity,” Jiménez Montelongo said. “I think it’s good to know because otherwise you don’t have a clear understanding of your own identity.”

The artist has had additional opportunities arise following the opening of her Texas exhibition. She is currently doing a fellowship in San Francisco with Root Division, which has has offered her a studio and a mentorship.

Jiménez Montelongo is also providing visual arts workshops to the Mission district in San Francisco and has a more local solo exhibition coming up.

Once her pieces return from Texas, they’ll head straight for Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore and Cultural Center in San Francisco for another exhibition. That reception is on Saturday, February 4.

The artist’s family still lives in Sonoma County so she visits the area regularly. Jiménez Montelongo said she is very interested in reconnecting with her hometown and sharing her story, possibly by speaking to Petaluma schools.

“That’s a way that I would love to connect back to Petaluma,” she said, “with the younger generations, students, children, youth.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.