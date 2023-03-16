Arts Alive tonight in downtown Petaluma

It is the third Thursday of the month (March 16), and that means it’s Arts Alive night in Petaluma. From 5-8 p.m., a number of arts organizations and businesses downtown will be hosting free public events of all kinds. Presented in part by the Petaluma Downtown Association, the monthly event was started last year, encouraging residents and tourists to visit as many different locations as possible, meeting artists, listening to live music and participating in art-making activities.

Highlights include a pet portrait demonstration by mixed-media artist Erin Gonzales at Alchemia Gallery, a book-reading by Frances Rivetti, who will present her novel “The House on Liberty Street" at Aqus Cafe, a zentagle workshop at Vibe Gallery and a dance show at Polly Klaas Community Theater.

Connecting it all together is the “Follow Your Heart” Arts Alive scavenger hunt. Sponsored by Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art, which is in the midst of moving to a new location on Copeland street, this scavenger hunt features community-made winged hearts hanging at various Arts Alive host locations. Participants are encouraged to try to find them all.

Here is a list of participating locations and the events taking place.

Aqus Cafe (189 H St.) - Join Frances Rivetti, the author of Petaluma’s bestselling novel ‘The House On Liberty Street.’ Dinner with the author and artist Gail Foulkes at 6 p.m. Book reading at 7 p.m.

Artaluma Creativity Center (145 Keller St.) – Get a taste of upcoming classes at Artaluma with tonight’s Artaluma Spring Showcase. Family Dance Jam sessions (suitable for all ages) at 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sandwiched in between the dancing, meet art teacher, Anne Millett \ as she demonstrates the arts of calligraphy at 6:15 p.m. and watercolor at 6:30 p.m.

Alchemia Gallery (111 Kentucky St.) - Have you always dreamed of creating a portrait of your pet but don't know how to begin? Pet portraiture specialist Erin Gonzales will help you make your vision a reality. Bring a photo of your favorite pet or animal and have some fun.

Grand Central Petaluma (226 Weller St.) - Meet artists Ching Ju Tsao and Mary Fassbinder at this special reception and exhibition of oil painting and Porcelain art works. 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.) - In support of the Arts Alive program to connect, promote and celebrate Petaluma’s vibrant arts community, O’Brien Center of the Arts and the Polly Klaas Community Theater are presenting a free show in which dancers bring to life paintings on display, combining art, music and dance. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating Capacity is 92. The first 92 to arrive may be seated, with overflow standing room for about 20 more in the back.

The Art Hatchery (401 7th St.) – Several artists who work in the Art Hatchery will be participating in this month's Arts Alive event by opening their studios to the public. Lance Kuehne, Karen Spratt, Elizabeth Pond McPherson and other artists will demonstrate how they go about creating their work, and have artwork for sale.

VIBE Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd N.) – Learn How to Draw Zentangles. What is Zentangle?The Zentangle method is easy-to-learn! It is a relaxing and fun way to create beautifully drawn images by using combinations of dots, lines, simple curves and orbs. Artists Jacki Fromer and Rachel Usher will guide visitors through this colorful doodling technique. All materials provided. Appropriate for all ages and skill levels. Ongoing from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.