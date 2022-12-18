Arts Center announces ‘Petaluma Collects,’ its first show of 2023

The Petaluma Arts Center’s next exhibition expands on the definition of “art” in a clever and intriguing way. Titled “Petaluma Collects” – and slated to run from Jan. 19 to March 11 – the show is being curated by Lisa Demetrios, and will showcase selected items from Petaluma collectors.

“Collectors of what?“ you may ask.

The show itself is the answer to that question.

“Every collection tells a story,” states a news release distributed earlier this month, continuing, “’Petaluma Collects’ is an exhibition about what members of our community collect. This could be something that was inherited, sparked an interest to learn more, or provided pleasure and delight.

The exhibition also describes why collectors collect and how objects are displayed, either re-purposed in a new way or maintained as is. This curated group of collections provides fresh insights into different art forms, and in some cases, the historical legacies that brought them into being.”

Concurrent with this exhibit, in the center’s North Gallery, another exhibit will be running at the same time. Featuring works by Arts Center members Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand, and curated by Carin Jacobs, the show is titled “Multiplicities,” exploring the “assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life.”

There will be a free, opening reception for both shows on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.