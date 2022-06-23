Arts Center issues call for food-related art projects

The Petaluma Arts Center has been awfully creative lately, having produced a surprising series of exhibitions that often dare to take a fresh look at what deserves to be called “art.” For an upcoming exhibit to be titled “Agri-CULTURED: Reflections on Our Local Food Community by Land and By Hand,” the center has issued a call for art works that fall into one of three categories.

In Food and the Environment, any style or media can be used to look at food “through the lenses of drought, wildfires and climate change.”

Food and Culture includes works that employ imagery around food as an expression of family, community and ritual.

Food and the Economy will include works that explore labor issues, distribution and ethical practice.”

The exhibit will be curated by Betty Teller and Carin Jacobs.

The deadline to submit your ideas in July 8, artists will be notified of selected works by July 15, and will need to have them ready to be delivered to the center on August 4 and 5.

For details and specifics, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.