Arts Center opens ‘Honoring Life: Love and Remembrance’

This year, the Petaluma Arts Center is expanding its annual embrace and celebration of Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead, with a new exhibition titled “Honoring Life: Love and Remembrance,” curated by Irma Vega Bijou. According to a news release distributed by the Arts Center, the show “uses the art-making process to address how different cultures or community groups remember those who have passed away.

This diverse set of voices, reflected in our participating groups as well as Petaluma Arts Center Artist Members, will honor loved ones with a celebration of life. The thread uniting these groups focuses on using artistic ritual as a healing process. We aim to provide a supportive and respectful environment while reflecting creative, spiritual, historical, and socio-cultural themes.”

A number of local groups have been asked to participate, creating a space that reflects an array of cultural expressions of the afterlife, the meanings of death and remembrance, and ways we can honor those loved-ones who have lived among us. Participating groups include the Redwood Empire Chinese Association, the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, Verity (Sonoma County’s Rape Crisis, Trauma and Healing Center), Familia Xichulence, the Redwood Empire Unit 77, Military Women Across the Nation, Grant Elementary School, American Association of University Women Petaluma, West County Community Services and members of the Petaluma Arts Center.

Running concurrently with this exhibition, in the center’s North Gallery, is the show “Two Sonomas,” featuring paintings by Michael Acker and Lance Kuehne.

The Petaluma Arts Center (near the SMART station) is at 230 Lakeville Street. Hours are Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.