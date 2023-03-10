After two years as Executive Director at Petaluma Arts Center, Carin Jacobs has announced she will depart the 15-year-old nonprofit, with her final day at the center currently set for March 17.

“It is time for me to pivot to my next chapter,” Jacobs said in a written news release. “The organization will always mean a great deal to me as it is centered in my adopted hometown where I have lived for the last decade.”

The Arts Center followed up with a news release praising Jacobs’ work at the facility, which has been maintaining a steady schedule of exhibitions and events despite the many challenges of operating through a pandemic and juggling an array of economic pressures.

“We thank her for her dedication for the arts and her work at the Center, and wish her the very best as she pursues her interests,” wrote Lisa Demetrios, President of the Board of the Petaluma Arts Center. While giving no details on when a new Executive Director might be announced, or if there will continue to be such a role in the organization, Demetrios went on to drop hints about planned structural changes that are coming up soon within the arts center.

“In 2023, the Petaluma Arts Center is pivoting, reimagining and realizing possibilities as we shift into a new direction during our 15th anniversary year,” Demetrios stated.

“As the Petaluma Arts Center continues with our mission to center on the arts in our community, we have been looking to connect in novel ways. Like so many organizations and businesses that support new ways of remote work and connectivity as a result of the pandemic, we too have been gathering information for a new model which is community-based, accessible and economically viable.”

Of Jacobs’ most recent contributions to the organization, Demetrios added, “We appreciate Carin's helping us develop that model. Moving forward, the Petaluma Arts Center will be focusing even more on outreach and community efforts. More to come as the Petaluma Arts Center evolves into something familiar yet new.”

As for Jacobs, she named a desire to focus more on curating artistic content and experiences, rather than on administration, as the primary reason for her departure.

“I look forward to watching the evolution of the arts in Petaluma and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their growth,” she wrote. “I remain an advocate for place-based values and look forward to continued relationships in this community.”

The Petaluma Arts Center (230 Lakeville, at the SMART station), is open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Jacobs will be present much of that time until her departure, and says she welcomes visitors who’d like to drop by and say farewell.

The center’s next show, which runs from March 23-April 28, is the annual “Youth Arts Exhibition: Art Connects Us.” PetalumaArtsCenter.org.