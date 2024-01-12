It’s a new year, and the Petaluma Arts Center is wasting no time in filling the gallery space inside the historic Petaluma train depot with a brand new exhibit. “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory,” as described in a media release distributed last week, “delves into how we document and convey our surroundings to maintain a sense of our own internal landscape in years to come.”

A display of art pieces made of souvenirs collected by nine local artists, the unique show explores the ways that keepsakes and mementos help to keep some of our most valuable memories alive.

“When we take photos of our surroundings, paint, or write about them in stories, songs, or poetry,” states the media release, “time slows down to embrace that moment and memories emerge.”

The artists whose works are on display in the exhibition include Michael Acker, Karen Bolan, Paige Green, Carol Larson, Kathryn St. Clair, Jim Thomas, Henry White, Michael Woolsey and Suzanne Young. The show was curated by Llisa Demetrios.

A celebration for the artists will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibition runs through Feb. 24. Gallery hours are12-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.