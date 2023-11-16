Arts Center’s new member show incorporates trio of connected events

Every year, the Petaluma Arts Center invites its membership to share a work of art for the annual Members Show, which in 2023 has expanded to include a month-long silent auction. In addition, the team has added a two related events taking place throughout the run of the show, which opened on Thursday, Nov. 16, and concludes on Saturday, Dec. 16. There will also be a year end fundraiser event on the final weekend of the exhibition.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to attend an “Artist Demonstration,” featuring artist members demonstrating their work and describing their techniques. The second event, titled “Artful Conversation,” on Saturday, Dec. 9, 1-3 p.m., will focus on 10 of the artists in the show, gathering for an insightful panel discussion of their work.

The silent auction, running Nov. 16-Dec. 14, will take over the center’s north gallery, with an array of artworks on which visitors can bid. The auction will conclude during the Year End Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with refreshments and music, and the announcement of the auction winners.

The galleries at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. are open Friday - Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.