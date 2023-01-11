Tip Top Tacos is the new taco shop out in Penngrove, located in the space best known for being the birthplace of Yanni’s Sausages, before YaYa’s Greek took over, which was followed shortly thereafter by Cacio Pizzeria. Lyndi Brown (a 2016 Good Egg award recipient), who always has the most up to date info regarding Penngrove happenings, reported last November in the Sonoma County Gazette that Tip Top is part of a restaurant/bar group co-owned by Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez and Dan Goldman, and directly connected to sister business Penngrove Pub as well as The Kentucky, their steak, seafood and dueling piano bar and restaurant on Kentucky Street. They are also planning to open a small bakery in conjunction with Tip Top Tacos, so stay tuned.

Lyndi posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook that she had been to Tip Top’s soft opening on Sunday, Jan. 8 and ordered a very tasty carnitas bowl. They eventually plan to be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day, seven days a week, but it may be a little while before they can pull that off.

Skippy’s has the eggs

In case you missed it, there is an egg shortage nationwide, caused by a worse than normal bird flu outbreak. As stated last week in these pages by Jordan Mahrt – of the Mahrt family, owners of Petaluma Egg Farm and Skippy’s Egg Store (www.skippyseggstore.com), open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at 951 Transport Way in Petaluma – the bird flu can have catastrophic consequences for egg production but is usually gone by December. Unfortunately, this year it is still around, which is putting a major strain on egg supplies.

However, Petaluma Egg Farm is a perfect example of how shopping local can make a difference, because the Mahrt family is doing everything they can to keep eggs in supply and are delivering them directly to Skippy’s shelves for us locals. There are no supply chain issues here. They are also taking special precautions to ensure the health of their flocks, and so far it has been working, as evidenced by the full shelves at Skippy’s.

For context, you have likely seen Petaluma Egg Farm’s eggs on the shelf at your local market under any one of their various sub-brands, each covering a different type of egg or chicken raising, including the Daily Egg, Rock Island Brown Fertile Eggs, Judy’s Family Farm Organic, Uncle Eddie’s Wild Hen Farm cage free, and Petaluma Pastures organic pasture raised. Additionally, Petaluma Egg Farm not only co-sponsors (with the Petaluma Argus-Courier) the “Cutest Little Chick” contest each year at Butter and Egg Days, but also stepped up to the plate when Barber Lee Spirits and Barber Cellars were looking for sponsorship for the Petaluma Deviled Egg Competition. (The Barbers promise to bring this event back, probably in conjunction with Butter and Egg Days, in 2023.)

It has also been reported that Penngrove Market has plenty of eggs in stock, but that should be no surprise as they source most of their stock from hyper-local producers.

Cultural education

There are few things we enjoy as much as going to a food event at the Chabad Center of Petaluma, but taking my non-Jewish nieces to a recent dinner and game night at the Chabad took me back to when I was a kid. The idea is to expose people to as many cultures as possible, as my hippie parents and their group of friends used to do, often going out of their way to celebrate holidays not on our normal American calendar. These included cooking up traditional dishes, which is a great way to learn about and connect with other cultures, especially for kids.

With that in mind, the Chabad Center of Petaluma continues to hold their “Kids in the Kitchen” cooking experiences, which can be found in the Kids Zone of their www.jewishpetaluma.com website. The next two classes are some of the best, with Wednesday, Jan. 18, teaching your kids pickling skills in the “matzah ball soup and kosher pickles” class, and Wednesday, Jan. 25, teaching chopping skills while making falafel, hummus and Israeli salad. For anyone who finds the $35 cost the only burden to entry, please let me know as I would be happy to sponsor a couple of kids. That is a small price to pay for the memories, connections and education that classes like this can bring to our youth.

For those that have yet to meet Rabbi Dovid Bush and Rebbetzin Devorah Bush, or who are hesitant to attend events sponsored by religious organizations, rest assured that the Bushes do not proselytize. At their core, these two are sweet and incredibly inclusive people, and are always a pleasure to be around. They simply share stories appropriate to the occasion, and even if the stories are millenniums old, they always seem to help shine a light on current events and give some insight and guidance on how to deal with the ups and downs of daily life.

Crab feed updates

What with the commercial Dungeness season finally open, there have been a couple of later entries into the crab feed scene. (For a list of all the previously announced local crab feeds, see “How to do local crab feeds like a pro” from the Dec. 23 issue.) The newcomers are Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association and the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society.

First up for the newly announced feeds is Rancho Adobe’s (www.ranchoadobefa.org) on Saturday, Feb. 4. Although their flier doesn’t say exactly when the festivities kick off, I would imagine early evening – and I’m sure you can find out when you pick up your tickets, which are currently available at the Penngrove firehouse for $60 each. Along with all you can eat crab, there will be a full bar, DJ and 50/50 raffle.

Next is the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society (Portuguese Hall) with their feed on Saturday, February 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 7. They will have a no-host bar and music and dancing – which is a part of just about any Portuguese event at the Hall – starting at 8 p.m. and going through midnight. Tickets are $70, pre-sale only and can be purchased by calling 971-5517 and leaving your contact information.

