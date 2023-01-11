Arts Center’s wine labels make vino even lovelier
Ever since Carin Jacobs joined the Petaluma Arts Center in 2021 as both executive director and curator, she has worked tirelessly to integrate it further into our community by connecting art to our agrarian roots and culinary legacy. Last year’s very successful Agri-CULTURED exhibit and surrounding lectures, tours and tastings certainly caught this Petaluma foodie’s attention – and now, right off the bat in 2023, she is back at it with several new and exciting projects, all in celebration of the Arts Center’s 15th anniversary.
First up is “Petaluma Collects,” with the opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Curated by Lisa Demetrios, this exhibit is about the things people collect, because “Every collection tells a story.” (Thankfully, I wasn’t aware of this exhibit too far in advance or I might have submitted my cowboy boot collection, which numbers several dozen and includes just about every exotic skin ever booted.)
At the same time, “Multiplicities: Works by Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand” will appear in the North Gallery. This exhibit “explores the assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life,” and although it’s not overtly food-related, I can tell you Marylin Dizikes is a Petaluma foodie with global cuisine experience and a special appreciation for Petaluma restaurants. (Her husband Dean Dizikes, a retired diplomat, is also an artist known for his handcrafted historical figurines.)
All that said, the Arts Center is also celebrating its 15th anniversary by kicking off its Artist Wine Label Series this month, and partnering with Barber Cellars (www.barbercellars.com), a big supporter of many of Petaluma’s beloved nonprofit organizations. Barber will wrap bottles of their 2023 Zinfandel (a Petaluma staple called “Mr. Beast”) to commemorate the anniversary. Each month’s original artwork will be on display at Barber’s tasting room, along with the specially labeled (but not signed) bottles for purchase at $120 for three bottles – or a full case for the discounted price of $432 – with 10% of the purchase price going to the Arts Center.
Furthermore, each month’s framed original artwork, and artist-signed bottles, will be auctioned off through the Arts Center’s website at www.petalumaartscenter.org. January’s bidding ends Jan. 31, and features “Botanical Fourteen” by Lisa Lightman, at which point February’s offering of original artwork and signed matching labeled wine will go up for auction. Upcoming months’ artworks are listed through June, and include some wonderful pieces: "Five Strawberries" by Corazon Guzman-Thornton, "Vines and Shadows" by Paul Ford, "Harvest" by Jeff Zalles, "Do You Know?" by Anna Simpson, and "Rebirth" by Sabrina Campbell.
Bagel shop pop-up
The Bagel Mill (www.thebagelmill.com) announced a couple of months ago that they would be partnering with their family’s winery in order to offer wine tastings in their Petaluma location. After what is often a lengthy ABC license process, DRNK Wines (www.drnkwines.com) posted to social media their first wine pop-up would be this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. “We are a small family winery located in Sebastopol. We love the food scene and vibe in Petaluma and thought it would be fun if we could figure out a way to be part of it. My sister runs the Bagel Mill and is graciously sharing her space with us. We look forward to getting to know the community more! Walk-ins welcome!”
New openings
The long-awaited opening of Kapu tiki bar is quickly approaching. After a lot of speculation about their opening at the end of last year, I finally received word that they are scheduling their soft opening, with their public opening sure to follow shortly after that.
In the meantime, both Stonework Pizza & Tap and Tip Top Tacos have already held their soft openings and should be open for business as of this publishing. Stonework Pizza & Tap (www.stoneworkpizza.com) has been in the works for quite some time now and if I recall correctly, is related to a pizza joint/taproom down in Marin. Located in the old Rafy’s Pizza spot next to Whole Foods, they are currently holding invite-only soft openings in order to get their feet under them, and according to their website, will be open to the public starting in February.
You can sign up for their “loyalty squad” and receive updates of their progress, as well as other bonuses, I’m sure. They will be offering stone-fired gourmet pizzas and a Sonoma-only tap list, although with all the great breweries in neighboring Marin, Mendocino and Napa counties, this non-IPA drinker hopes they expand their tap handles a bit.
