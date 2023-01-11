Arts Center’s wine labels make vino even lovelier

HOUSTON PORTER
January 10, 2023, 5:30PM
Ever since Carin Jacobs joined the Petaluma Arts Center in 2021 as both executive director and curator, she has worked tirelessly to integrate it further into our community by connecting art to our agrarian roots and culinary legacy. Last year’s very successful Agri-CULTURED exhibit and surrounding lectures, tours and tastings certainly caught this Petaluma foodie’s attention – and now, right off the bat in 2023, she is back at it with several new and exciting projects, all in celebration of the Arts Center’s 15th anniversary.

First up is “Petaluma Collects,” with the opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Curated by Lisa Demetrios, this exhibit is about the things people collect, because “Every collection tells a story.” (Thankfully, I wasn’t aware of this exhibit too far in advance or I might have submitted my cowboy boot collection, which numbers several dozen and includes just about every exotic skin ever booted.)

At the same time, “Multiplicities: Works by Marilyn Dizikes and Kris Ekstrand” will appear in the North Gallery. This exhibit “explores the assemblage and multiplicity of objects and textures in nature and in everyday life,” and although it’s not overtly food-related, I can tell you Marylin Dizikes is a Petaluma foodie with global cuisine experience and a special appreciation for Petaluma restaurants. (Her husband Dean Dizikes, a retired diplomat, is also an artist known for his handcrafted historical figurines.)

All that said, the Arts Center is also celebrating its 15th anniversary by kicking off its Artist Wine Label Series this month, and partnering with Barber Cellars (www.barbercellars.com), a big supporter of many of Petaluma’s beloved nonprofit organizations. Barber will wrap bottles of their 2023 Zinfandel (a Petaluma staple called “Mr. Beast”) to commemorate the anniversary. Each month’s original artwork will be on display at Barber’s tasting room, along with the specially labeled (but not signed) bottles for purchase at $120 for three bottles – or a full case for the discounted price of $432 – with 10% of the purchase price going to the Arts Center.

Furthermore, each month’s framed original artwork, and artist-signed bottles, will be auctioned off through the Arts Center’s website at www.petalumaartscenter.org. January’s bidding ends Jan. 31, and features “Botanical Fourteen” by Lisa Lightman, at which point February’s offering of original artwork and signed matching labeled wine will go up for auction. Upcoming months’ artworks are listed through June, and include some wonderful pieces: "Five Strawberries" by Corazon Guzman-Thornton, "Vines and Shadows" by Paul Ford, "Harvest" by Jeff Zalles, "Do You Know?" by Anna Simpson, and "Rebirth" by Sabrina Campbell.

Bagel shop pop-up

The Bagel Mill (www.thebagelmill.com) announced a couple of months ago that they would be partnering with their family’s winery in order to offer wine tastings in their Petaluma location. After what is often a lengthy ABC license process, DRNK Wines (www.drnkwines.com) posted to social media their first wine pop-up would be this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. “We are a small family winery located in Sebastopol. We love the food scene and vibe in Petaluma and thought it would be fun if we could figure out a way to be part of it. My sister runs the Bagel Mill and is graciously sharing her space with us. We look forward to getting to know the community more! Walk-ins welcome!”

New openings

The long-awaited opening of Kapu tiki bar is quickly approaching. After a lot of speculation about their opening at the end of last year, I finally received word that they are scheduling their soft opening, with their public opening sure to follow shortly after that.

In the meantime, both Stonework Pizza & Tap and Tip Top Tacos have already held their soft openings and should be open for business as of this publishing. Stonework Pizza & Tap (www.stoneworkpizza.com) has been in the works for quite some time now and if I recall correctly, is related to a pizza joint/taproom down in Marin. Located in the old Rafy’s Pizza spot next to Whole Foods, they are currently holding invite-only soft openings in order to get their feet under them, and according to their website, will be open to the public starting in February.

You can sign up for their “loyalty squad” and receive updates of their progress, as well as other bonuses, I’m sure. They will be offering stone-fired gourmet pizzas and a Sonoma-only tap list, although with all the great breweries in neighboring Marin, Mendocino and Napa counties, this non-IPA drinker hopes they expand their tap handles a bit.

Tip Top Tacos is the new taco shop out in Penngrove, located in the space best known for being the birthplace of Yanni’s Sausages, before YaYa’s Greek took over, which was followed shortly thereafter by Cacio Pizzeria. Lyndi Brown (a 2016 Good Egg award recipient), who always has the most up to date info regarding Penngrove happenings, reported last November in the Sonoma County Gazette that Tip Top is part of a restaurant/bar group co-owned by Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez and Dan Goldman, and directly connected to sister business Penngrove Pub as well as The Kentucky, their steak, seafood and dueling piano bar and restaurant on Kentucky Street. They are also planning to open a small bakery in conjunction with Tip Top Tacos, so stay tuned.

Lyndi posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook that she had been to Tip Top’s soft opening on Sunday, Jan. 8 and ordered a very tasty carnitas bowl. They eventually plan to be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day, seven days a week, but it may be a little while before they can pull that off.

Skippy’s has the eggs

In case you missed it, there is an egg shortage nationwide, caused by a worse than normal bird flu outbreak. As stated last week in these pages by Jordan Mahrt – of the Mahrt family, owners of Petaluma Egg Farm and Skippy’s Egg Store (www.skippyseggstore.com), open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at 951 Transport Way in Petaluma – the bird flu can have catastrophic consequences for egg production but is usually gone by December. Unfortunately, this year it is still around, which is putting a major strain on egg supplies.

However, Petaluma Egg Farm is a perfect example of how shopping local can make a difference, because the Mahrt family is doing everything they can to keep eggs in supply and are delivering them directly to Skippy’s shelves for us locals. There are no supply chain issues here. They are also taking special precautions to ensure the health of their flocks, and so far it has been working, as evidenced by the full shelves at Skippy’s.

For context, you have likely seen Petaluma Egg Farm’s eggs on the shelf at your local market under any one of their various sub-brands, each covering a different type of egg or chicken raising, including the Daily Egg, Rock Island Brown Fertile Eggs, Judy’s Family Farm Organic, Uncle Eddie’s Wild Hen Farm cage free, and Petaluma Pastures organic pasture raised. Additionally, Petaluma Egg Farm not only co-sponsors (with the Petaluma Argus-Courier) the “Cutest Little Chick” contest each year at Butter and Egg Days, but also stepped up to the plate when Barber Lee Spirits and Barber Cellars were looking for sponsorship for the Petaluma Deviled Egg Competition. (The Barbers promise to bring this event back, probably in conjunction with Butter and Egg Days, in 2023.)

It has also been reported that Penngrove Market has plenty of eggs in stock, but that should be no surprise as they source most of their stock from hyper-local producers.

Cultural education

There are few things we enjoy as much as going to a food event at the Chabad Center of Petaluma, but taking my non-Jewish nieces to a recent dinner and game night at the Chabad took me back to when I was a kid. The idea is to expose people to as many cultures as possible, as my hippie parents and their group of friends used to do, often going out of their way to celebrate holidays not on our normal American calendar. These included cooking up traditional dishes, which is a great way to learn about and connect with other cultures, especially for kids.

With that in mind, the Chabad Center of Petaluma continues to hold their “Kids in the Kitchen” cooking experiences, which can be found in the Kids Zone of their www.jewishpetaluma.com website. The next two classes are some of the best, with Wednesday, Jan. 18, teaching your kids pickling skills in the “matzah ball soup and kosher pickles” class, and Wednesday, Jan. 25, teaching chopping skills while making falafel, hummus and Israeli salad. For anyone who finds the $35 cost the only burden to entry, please let me know as I would be happy to sponsor a couple of kids. That is a small price to pay for the memories, connections and education that classes like this can bring to our youth.

For those that have yet to meet Rabbi Dovid Bush and Rebbetzin Devorah Bush, or who are hesitant to attend events sponsored by religious organizations, rest assured that the Bushes do not proselytize. At their core, these two are sweet and incredibly inclusive people, and are always a pleasure to be around. They simply share stories appropriate to the occasion, and even if the stories are millenniums old, they always seem to help shine a light on current events and give some insight and guidance on how to deal with the ups and downs of daily life.

Crab feed updates

What with the commercial Dungeness season finally open, there have been a couple of later entries into the crab feed scene. (For a list of all the previously announced local crab feeds, see “How to do local crab feeds like a pro” from the Dec. 23 issue.) The newcomers are Rancho Adobe Firefighter’s Association and the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society.

First up for the newly announced feeds is Rancho Adobe’s (www.ranchoadobefa.org) on Saturday, Feb. 4. Although their flier doesn’t say exactly when the festivities kick off, I would imagine early evening – and I’m sure you can find out when you pick up your tickets, which are currently available at the Penngrove firehouse for $60 each. Along with all you can eat crab, there will be a full bar, DJ and 50/50 raffle.

Next is the Petaluma Holy Ghost Society (Portuguese Hall) with their feed on Saturday, February 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 7. They will have a no-host bar and music and dancing – which is a part of just about any Portuguese event at the Hall – starting at 8 p.m. and going through midnight. Tickets are $70, pre-sale only and can be purchased by calling 971-5517 and leaving your contact information.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.

