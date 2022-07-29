As COVID closed in, his world expanded beyond the borders

Early in the pandemic, Mijail Baiz, a 25-year-old Deaf baker at Petaluma Pie Company, mostly stayed in the southeast Petaluma apartment where he lives with his parents. As an essential worker, he continued to work, but with his shift severely reduced due to COVID-19, he had much more free time.

“Since I couldn’t get together with friends in person, I was on social media all the time,” he conveyed to me through an interpreter who video-conferenced for the interview. When one of his Deaf friends started to blog about learning foreign sign languages and meeting people in different countries, “I was interested,” Baiz signs.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, over 300 sign languages exist worldwide. A country’s sign language did not always develop in tandem with the spoken language. American Sign Language (ASL), for example, has little in common with British Sign Language, and more in common with French Sign Language because Laurent Clerc, a French founder of the first US school for the Deaf in 1817, played an instrumental role in shaping ASL.

“There is an informal international sign,” Baiz says. It’s a mash-up of sign languages without enough structure to officially qualify as a ‘language.’ Baiz loves the idea of a universal sign language. “Imagine how cool that’d be,” he enthused.

Baiz is the only Deaf child in a Spanish-speaking family who emigrated to this country from Mexico. When he was young, his family used home signs, which they made up to communicate within the family.

“We had simple phrases, like ‘eat’ or ‘play.’ But, since I couldn’t hear and didn’t have any language coming in, I couldn’t express myself. I learned by observing what people were doing, but mostly, I kept to myself,” he recalls of his childhood. “My family was supportive, but they didn’t know ASL.”

When Baiz was five, he began to attend Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa. Most students were hearing, but the school also offered a program for Deaf students.

“I had my first lessons in ASL and English at Hidden Valley,” Baiz recalls.

His life changed in middle school, when he began to attend the California School for the Deaf, a well-known bilingual public boarding school in Fremont with students from all corners of California. The school’s mission is to provide a positive environment where, according to a statement on the school’s website, “ASL and English are valued, cultures are embraced, learning is relevant, and self-worth is uplifted.”

When Baiz first got there, he remembers feeling overwhelmed.

“Whoa! The teachers, staff, and everybody, all the students, were fluent in ASL. They used it all the time. It was so different!” he recalls. “I felt freer. I could be who I am. I made friends, and we supported one another. They understood me, and I understood them.”

He had another culture shock, however, once he graduated from high school and returned to Sonoma County.

“After graduating, my friends scattered to live and pursue different professions. Not many Deaf people live here. I became withdrawn and alone again,” he revealed.

Fortunately, during the pandemic, Baiz’s friend connected him with a Deaf person in Japan who gave him Japanese Sign Language lessons over zoom. Pretty soon, that person introduced him to others, and soon, he began learning South Korean, British, and a Brazilian sign language called Libras. He demonstrated how to sign “thank you” in those languages. He learned that the South Korean Sign Language grammar differed from ASL, with subject, verb, and object appearing in a different order in a sentence.

Through this international community, he connected with Deaf people from all walks of life in other parts of the world. He met Deaf professionals, Deaf Olympic athletes and Deaf activists dedicated to improving Deaf people’s lives. In addition to giving each other language lessons, people swapped stories about themselves. Some were impressed that Baiz was working because there were few employment opportunities for Deaf people in their countries. Baiz, in turn, was envious of larger Deaf communities in Korea or Japan, where Deaf people live close to each other in smaller towns and can see each other daily.

Gradually, Baiz’s work schedule at the pie shop has returned to normal. He doesn’t have as much free time anymore and connecting with people in a different time zone can be challenging. But he hopes to find time to continue to learn and someday meet the friends he’s made online. Though countries shut down during the pandemic and people stopped traveling, Baiz’s world grew by leaps and bounds, learning about other cultures and Deaf lives.

“I love the kinship we developed learning together,” he reflects, signing. “I hope they will get to visit me so I can share what life is like here, and I want to visit them too.”

Lina Hoshino’s “Another Perspective” runs once a month in the Argus-Courier.