As health restrictions lift, is the handshake coming back?

David Templeton, Culture Junkie

“I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you.”

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the above warning from 14-months ago, boldly called for the immediate eradication of handshakes as an acceptable form of human contact.

And he meant it.

“As a society, just forget about shaking hands,” Fauci suggested, speaking on the Wall Street Journal podcast in April 2020. “We don’t need to shake hands. We’ve got to break that custom. Because as a matter of fact, that is really one of the major ways that you can transmit a respiratory illness.”

Well, with full and grateful respect to the good doctor — a wise and soothing voice of science-based reason through the duskiest days of the pandemic — I have clearly elected to ignore his warnings, because in the last 10 days, I have officially shaken seven different hands.

Well, okay. Five different hands. But I shook two of them twice.

I had not seen my friend Mark since his Superbowl party in February of 2020. Last week, we met up for lunch in Santa Rosa, and as he approached me in front of the restaurant, both of us masked, he extended his hand while greeting me for the first time a year and a half.

Pausing a moment, I asked, “Are we doing this?”

“I’m vaccinated, your vaccinated. Yes, we’re doing this,” he said.

And so we did.

On one level, the simple gesture carried with it the same semi-dangerous sense of transitional ritual as buying my first six-pack of beer on my 21st birthday, something that had technically been verboten my whole life, but was suddenly just fine. It marked the crossing of a line from something that was forbidden to something acceptable, though the thing itself had not changed. The situation had. As with that sixer of Michelob (sorry, I grew up in Southern California in the ’70s, when people still drank Michelob), that first handshake was clearly breaking no laws. Mark was right. We are both vaccinated, are still masking in public, are presumably still washing our hands compulsively, and neither of us was running a temperature or feeling unwell.

So why not shake hands?

Well, according to Fauci, it’s not just about COVID-19. People pass all kinds of infectious material through the custom of handshakes. He’s not alone in swearing off on the gesture. Since the pandemic pulled the plug on scores of once-familiar behaviors, there have been countless conversations about handshaking in the media, often beginning with the question, “Is this the end of the handshake?”

The answer, it seems, depends on whether you like shaking hands to begin with. Fauci, while gladly playing the healthcare harbinger of doom for handshake, admits he’s never been a fan. So he thinks the days of greeting-with-a-grip are over.

Paleoanthropologist-comedian Ella Al-Shamahi, raised within a strict Islamic culture where women do not shake the hands of others, especially men, grew up in England, and now enjoys shaking hands, in part because of its effectiveness in building a connection with other humans. Having waited 26 years to feel empowered enough to start shaking hands, she is not ready to stop it now. So Al-Shamahi, not surprisingly, is predicting that the handshake has been merely hibernating.

“I don’t think the handshake died in March 2020,” Al-Shamahi writes in her recently published book, “The Handshake: A Gripping History.” “Rather, it’s in temporary lockdown, social-distancing, quarantining, but, like most of us, going nowhere.”

For what it’s worth, Al-Shamahi — who really is a stand-up comic in addition to being a renowned National Geographic explorer and acclaimed expert on neanderthals — confesses that she is also a compulsive hand-washer and carrier of hand sanitizer. So Dr. Fauci should feel at least somewhat comfortable shaking her hand, should he ever have the opportunity. Either way, he might want to read her book because, in addition to it being a breezy and informative read, it’s frequently hilarious.

Among the things Al-Shamahi has uncovered about handshakes is that a popular old story of how the practice began is, in fact, a myth. Despite there being no real evidence that ancient Romans and Greeks initiated the handshake as a way of feeling up a rival to see if they are concealing a weapons, there is plenty to suggest that the handshake predates the Roman Empire by hundreds of thousands of years.

In fact, she believes that handshakes might have been practiced by our cousins the neanderthals. Part of the evidence is the fact that chimps and bonobos, in their natural habitats, also shake hands, often while making up after a tooth-and-nails battle, and while greeting one another after an absence.