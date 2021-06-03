Subscribe

As health restrictions lift, is the handshake coming back?

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 3, 2021, 5:30AM
“I don't think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you.”

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the above warning from 14-months ago, boldly called for the immediate eradication of handshakes as an acceptable form of human contact.

And he meant it.

“As a society, just forget about shaking hands,” Fauci suggested, speaking on the Wall Street Journal podcast in April 2020. “We don’t need to shake hands. We’ve got to break that custom. Because as a matter of fact, that is really one of the major ways that you can transmit a respiratory illness.”

Well, with full and grateful respect to the good doctor — a wise and soothing voice of science-based reason through the duskiest days of the pandemic — I have clearly elected to ignore his warnings, because in the last 10 days, I have officially shaken seven different hands.

Well, okay. Five different hands. But I shook two of them twice.

I had not seen my friend Mark since his Superbowl party in February of 2020. Last week, we met up for lunch in Santa Rosa, and as he approached me in front of the restaurant, both of us masked, he extended his hand while greeting me for the first time a year and a half.

Pausing a moment, I asked, “Are we doing this?”

“I’m vaccinated, your vaccinated. Yes, we’re doing this,” he said.

And so we did.

On one level, the simple gesture carried with it the same semi-dangerous sense of transitional ritual as buying my first six-pack of beer on my 21st birthday, something that had technically been verboten my whole life, but was suddenly just fine. It marked the crossing of a line from something that was forbidden to something acceptable, though the thing itself had not changed. The situation had. As with that sixer of Michelob (sorry, I grew up in Southern California in the ’70s, when people still drank Michelob), that first handshake was clearly breaking no laws. Mark was right. We are both vaccinated, are still masking in public, are presumably still washing our hands compulsively, and neither of us was running a temperature or feeling unwell.

So why not shake hands?

Well, according to Fauci, it’s not just about COVID-19. People pass all kinds of infectious material through the custom of handshakes. He’s not alone in swearing off on the gesture. Since the pandemic pulled the plug on scores of once-familiar behaviors, there have been countless conversations about handshaking in the media, often beginning with the question, “Is this the end of the handshake?”

The answer, it seems, depends on whether you like shaking hands to begin with. Fauci, while gladly playing the healthcare harbinger of doom for handshake, admits he’s never been a fan. So he thinks the days of greeting-with-a-grip are over.

Paleoanthropologist-comedian Ella Al-Shamahi, raised within a strict Islamic culture where women do not shake the hands of others, especially men, grew up in England, and now enjoys shaking hands, in part because of its effectiveness in building a connection with other humans. Having waited 26 years to feel empowered enough to start shaking hands, she is not ready to stop it now. So Al-Shamahi, not surprisingly, is predicting that the handshake has been merely hibernating.

“I don’t think the handshake died in March 2020,” Al-Shamahi writes in her recently published book, “The Handshake: A Gripping History.” “Rather, it’s in temporary lockdown, social-distancing, quarantining, but, like most of us, going nowhere.”

For what it’s worth, Al-Shamahi — who really is a stand-up comic in addition to being a renowned National Geographic explorer and acclaimed expert on neanderthals — confesses that she is also a compulsive hand-washer and carrier of hand sanitizer. So Dr. Fauci should feel at least somewhat comfortable shaking her hand, should he ever have the opportunity. Either way, he might want to read her book because, in addition to it being a breezy and informative read, it’s frequently hilarious.

Among the things Al-Shamahi has uncovered about handshakes is that a popular old story of how the practice began is, in fact, a myth. Despite there being no real evidence that ancient Romans and Greeks initiated the handshake as a way of feeling up a rival to see if they are concealing a weapons, there is plenty to suggest that the handshake predates the Roman Empire by hundreds of thousands of years.

In fact, she believes that handshakes might have been practiced by our cousins the neanderthals. Part of the evidence is the fact that chimps and bonobos, in their natural habitats, also shake hands, often while making up after a tooth-and-nails battle, and while greeting one another after an absence.

“The last common ancestor of chimps, bonobos and Homo sapiens,” she writes, “lived around 7 million years ago. It’s reasonable to assume that not only did they shake hands, but so did that ancestor’s descendants — including the Neanderthals. In my informed opinion, the handshakes is therefore bloody old.”

Al-Shamahi believes that shaking hands is more than just a custom or a ritual. There is a biological component to it. The handshake is, in fact, in our genes, a behavior as embedded in humans as is a woodpecker using its head to drill holes in a tree, or beavers knowing exactly how to build a dam without consulting a construction manual.

It does, of course, have it’s disadvantages. Let’s not forget that handshakes can be extremely awkward, too tight or too limp, ranging in practice from overly aggressive to downright creepy, depending on the specific details of how they are performed. Quickly spreading a deadly pathogen is another disadvantage, which brings us back to Dr. Fauci’s not-unfounded concerns about the good old handshake.

“It’s unsanitary and sometimes freighted with expectation and pointless rules,” Al-Shamahi writes toward the end of her book. “Getting it wrong can be embarrassing. But if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that touch really matters — and our impulse to do it likely comes from deep within our DNA. As a basic unit of touch, nothing works as well as a handshake.”

Following my first cautious re-embrace of handshaking before my lunch with Mark — and then afterwards, as we said goodbye — it was only three days until I found myself shaking hands again. This time it was Dave Pokorny, co-owner (with his wife Juliet) of Petaluma’s WIcked Slush, as we greeted one another at an outdoor birthday gathering for Juliet.

“Are we doing this?” I heard myself asking again, when faced with Dave’s outstretched hand.

“Yes, we are,” he said.

And the handshake ensued.

But here’s the thing. Just 20 minutes later, when Dave introduced me to another guest, it wasn’t until after I’d instinctively shaken the newcomer’s hand that I even noticed I’d done it. That’s how fast and how natural the act had already become.

So I’m betting on the survival of handshaking. In fact, I’m guessing it’s going to be one of our best tools in reclaiming a sense of normality as we step cautiously back our into the world.

But some of us will probably be packing hand sanitizer, too.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

