It’s a busy time of year for Chloe Howard, 22, the drummer for the Redwood Empire Chinese Association’s (RECA) Dragon Dance and Lion Dance groups. In January and February, RECA performers make the rounds of Sonoma County libraries and community events to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

A colorful oversize dragon called wǔ lóng, operated by half a dozen people, and giant Chinese lion puppets called wǔ shí, each operated by two strong people, weave through the crowd delighting children and adults alike.

In the background, Howard drums as her friend Jeannette hits the cymbal, and Ellie sounds a hand-held Chinese gong.

“Drummers direct the lions and the dragons. Certain drum beats signal what to do,” Howard explains. She started drumming for the youth group when she turned 13. She danced in the Lion costume for a while, but now she’s the drummer again. This year her group will perform at the Petaluma Regional Library on February 11 at 2 pm.

Based in Santa Rosa, RECA has been organizing Chinese Lunar New Year festivities since 1988 when the organization was formed, but such celebrations have been documented in Petaluma since the 1860s. In those days, Asian immigrants were brought to the area to work in vineyards, potato fields (an important crop on the west of Petaluma), laundry businesses, cooks, and as servants in white people’s homes.

Old newspaper reports mentioned the importance of Chinese workers in the county.

“Were it not for the Chinamen, the potato raisers and grape growers of Sonoma County would not be able to harvest their crops,” an unknown writer opined in the Nov 8, 1882 Petaluma newspaper. One potato grower, the same writer wrote, estimated that about one thousand Chinese laborers were working in the potato fields in this region – a large number at a time when the Petaluma population was estimated to be about thirty-five-hundred.

The Petaluma newspaper also commented on Lunar New Year celebrations with surprising regularity between the 1860s and 1920s, printing tidbits about these yearly festivities with a mixture of curiosity and racist derision.

“This city is suffering just at present from the recurrence of the Chinese New Year, and the Celestial (Chinese) quarter, which the Board of Health has hesitated about declaring a nuisance, is daily declaring itself in that way,” one Petaluman complained. “Tom-toms and fire-crackers, one-string fiddles and bombs, the smell of burnt powder and outlandish cooking, bang, screech, and permeate in the locality,” he continued, publicly mocking his neighbors’ celebrations in the Petaluma Weekly Argus in 1881.

By the 1920s, only one Chinese laundry business is documented to have survived the relentless campaign by groups such as the local Anti-Chinese League or racist immigration policies such as the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) and later, the Geary Act, which Congressman Thomas J. Geary wrote and sponsored. The Geary Act (1892) extended the Chinese Exclusion Act for another 10 years and was made permanent in 1902. Before becoming a Congressmember, Geary practiced law in Petaluma and served as a district attorney for Sonoma County.

By the 1920s, newspaper coverage of Petaluma’s Chinese New Year celebration was reduced to one sentence, “Owing to the limited number of Chinese residents, there will be but little doing,” the Petaluma-Argus Courier wrote on February 8, 1923.

Today, billions of people celebrate the Lunar New Year worldwide, the biggest holiday of the year for many Asian communities, including Burmese, Hmong, Korean, Malaysian, Singaporean, Thai, and Vietnamese people. Based on a different calendar than the Gregorian calendar used in many Western countries, including the United States, the Lunar New Year dates vary yearly, depending on the moon.

In Chinese culture, the new year celebration lasts from the new moon to the next full moon, a fifteen-day period. In 2023, Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, and ends on Sunday, February 5. People in Thailand also have multi-day festivities to celebrate their new year in April based on the Buddhist lunar calendar. In the United States, Thai communities hold big events at Thai Temples in many cities. In Sonoma County the Sonoma Vietnamese Association is also celebrating their version of the Lunar New Year called Tết. For them, this year is the year of the cat rather than of the rabbit, as in the Chinese zodiac.

Although the timing and details of Lunar New Year festivities vary, they are all a time for people to reunite with their families and friends, letting go of the old year and welcoming the new year and new possibilities.

Howard and her sister have participated in RECA’s Chinese cultural activities as far back as she can remember.

“My sister and I were adopted from China,” she said. “My parents are Caucasian and wanted us to stay connected to our Chinese heritage, so mom used to drive us from Sonoma to Santa Rosa to attend RECA’s Chinese language and cultural classes every weekend.”

For Howard, it’s not just about connecting with her ancestral culture. As anti-Chinese sentiment escalated during the pandemic and now tensions between the US and China are heating up, she says her connections to Chinese American communities in Sonoma County have become even more meaningful to her.

“I feel whole to be a part of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” she says. “When I was growing up, I was just one of a handful of Asian kids at my school. I want to make sure that younger kids today can be proud of who they are. We are letting the world know that we exist and that we have this beautiful culture.”