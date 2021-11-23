Ask the PAC: How Petalumans can give back to the community this holiday season

This week’s Ask the PAC is holiday themed, as we seek to equip our wonderful reasons with all of the information you need if you’re looking to get involved, or give back, this holiday season.

Question: With Thanksgiving kicking off the holiday season, a time of giving and generosity, what are some ways I can be of service to others in my beautiful community of Petaluma? Besides just donating money, what else can I do to share a little kindness with others?

Answer: We’re glad you asked. While it’s not hard to find local organizations and nonprofits that could use your donations of cash, writing a check or firing up Venmo isn’t the only way to make a contribution to your community. Here are a few suggestions to get you thinking of alternative approaches to serving your neighbors this holiday season and beyond. This, of course, isn’t an exhaustive list.

Donate blood

The need for blood at local hospitals is always high, but over the last two years, as COVID-19 has slowed donations from the community, the need for blood has become critical. According to Vitalant Blood Donations, a nonprofit founded in 1943 to provide blood donation services around the country, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, from emergency rooms and ICUs to ambulances, accident scenes and leukemia blood infusion clinics. Giving is easy and safe, and appointments can be made online at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in Santa Rosa or at one of Vitalant’s local pop-up clinics. Those who donate between now and Dec. 5 will be emailed a $5 Amazon gift card and be entered to win a $1,500 card. Make an appointment at Vitalant.org.

Donate food

It’s something of an open secret that all around us are people who have missed a meal today because they simply could not afford it. There are several ways we can help, starting with the annual Petaluma Turkey Trot food drive on Thanksgiving. In years past, the trot would be a massive community walk-and-run, during which participants could drop off cans of food to be distributed to those in need. This year, people are making up their own race courses, but whether you exercise or not, you can deliver canned and packaged foods any time during the month of November to clearly marked receptacles at Aqus Cafe (189 H St.) or the Petaluma Community Center (320 McDowell Blvd. North). Details can be found on the CityofPetaluma.org website.

Donate time

For those who have a few hours they’d like to devote to a worthy local cause or effort, there are countless volunteer opportunities available throughout Sonoma County. A robust list of volunteer positions can be found on the County of Sonoma website, with categories covering a wide array of interests and skill sets, from agriculture and the arts to disaster relief and women’s services. One type of volunteer opportunity that many never consider is serving on a task force, committee or commission.

Meanwhile, right here in Petaluma, the Petaluma People Services Center is currently looking for service clubs and groups to help put together “comfort kits” to be distributed to evacuees in the event of a disaster — and we all know those could happen without warning at any moment. This is a great family activity as well. Simply gather the supplies — toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel-sized toiletries and perhaps a handwritten note of comfort — and put them in bags before delivering them to PPSC, 1500 Petaluma Blvd. South. For more information contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

Donate talent

Do you have a specific talent you’d like to put to use helping others? How about a green thumb? Petaluma Bounty offers plenty of volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. The Bounty Farm in Petaluma has volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Saturday. All ages and abilities are welcome to help out with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and preparing produce for local farmers market. Volunteer at PetalumaBounty.org.