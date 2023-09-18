Astronaut Nicole Mann to visit Petaluma High School, Woman’s Club

A Petaluma-born astronaut is making a rare local appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as Nicole Mann comes to Petaluma High School for the school’s “NASA Day” followed by a presentation that evening at the Petaluma Woman’s Club.

Although the school event is intended for students only, the Woman’s Club appearance, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Commander Nicole Vistoria Aunaupu Mann, an American test pilot and NASA astronaut, spent spent six months aboard the International Space Station beginning last Oct. 5, 2022.

As an ISS astronaut, Mann – the first Native American woman in space – lived and worked aboard the station in zero gravity for 157 days, conducting hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations alongside her crew of four. The experiments includes tests of cardiovascular health, bioprinting, and fluid behavior in microgravity to help NASA prepare for future human exploration of space.

After completing her time in space, Mann returned to Earth on March 11, 2023, splashing down off the coast of Florida. During the mission, Mann conducted two spacewalks totaling just over 14 hours.

Now, on Tuesday, Petalumans will get a chance to hear Mann discuss her journey to space and back.

The free Woman’s Club event is sponsored by History Connection. The limited-seating event is first-come, first-served, with doors opening at 5 p.m.