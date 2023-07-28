Stockhome is celebrating two milestones this summer, and just announced an upcoming kräftskiva as well. More on that in a bit.

The first landmark event is the restaurant’s 5th anniversary, which will be celebrated in some special way on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The details are still under wraps, but the staff tells us that there will be an announcement on social media soon. (We were lucky enough, and honored, to be the very first non-staff to ever taste Stockhome’s food and knew it would be a hit from day one. We were allowed to sample across the whole menu, and many of those items are still crowd favorites today.)

Stockhome’s second milestone is that it was just awarded another Bib Gourmand from the venerable Michelin Guide. Although not quite the same as a Michelin star, the Bib Gourmand is more in line with what Petalumans tend to look for: great food for a fair price.

The Bib Gourmand is an honor bestowed on restaurants offering “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” The award, created in 1995, is chosen by secret reviewers after careful consideration, with the “moderate” pricing being determined by the market the restaurant is in. For the San Francisco Bay Area, that means a starter, a main and a dessert for $40 or less.

Stockhome first nabbed this award in 2019, less than a year after their opening, and has been receiving it each year since.

Finally, Stockhome just announced tickets are on sale for its upcoming kräftskiva, a traditional Swedish crayfish party held every August which features silly hats and the eating of lots of crayfish (or “crawdads” or “crawfish,” depending on where you were raised). The kräftskiva will be Saturday, Aug. 19, with seatings at either noon or 5 p.m.

Like all of Stockhome’s special meals, the menu is always vast, diverse and delicious, and this one is no exception. Along with one pound of crayfish in dill per person, guests will be treated to plenty of other Swedish specialties, such as crayfish soup and saffron aioli, crayfish tail Skagen and horseradish, potato and asparagus, garlic sourdough bread, cheese and caramelized onion pie, summer salad and aquavit vinaigrette, Swedish deviled eggs and lingonberry cheesecake.

Tickets are $85 for adults, $50 for kids, and can be purchased online at www.stockhomerestaurant.com.