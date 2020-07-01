Audio Angel speaks

Rashida Clendening, whose professional singing/producing name is Audio Angel, has done a lot of thinking about the power of stillness and the beauty and drama to be found in a sense of quiet. With musician Dan Brennan, who goes by the name Professor Bang, she is one-half of the folk-ish duo Quiet Time, which performs – or did until recently – all over the Bay Area. Quiet Time recently appeared virtually on the Rivertown Revival YouTube/Facebook program Living Room Live, introducing a set of tunes recorded last year, pre-shelter-in-place, at Santa Rosa’s The Lost Church. On the show, she admitted that the band name Quiet Time often draws questions, since the twoseome generally perform stripped-down versions of songs known for being loud, intense and anything but quiet.

Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening),PHOTO BY AUDIO ANGEL.

“I don’t necessarily equate ‘quiet’ with ‘meditative’ or ‘gentle,’ though,” she observes, speaking from her home in Petaluma. “Not at all. I find beauty in every emotion, but quiet is not necessarily gentle. There’s a lot of energy and power in quiet. Though it canbe gentle. We have a lullaby we do that will be on our next release – we recorded it earlier this year – and it’s very gentle and loving. The intention is to hold you and care for you, whereas something like The Killers’ song, it’s more like a quiet take on an aggressive love trauma-drama.

“For me,” she goes on, “quiet can be a super-powerful way to transmit intense emotions, such as anger and rage.”

As a demonstration, Clendening whispers, intensely and with magnifying force, but still very softly, “I’m not even going to raise my voice, that’s how mad I am!”

Dropping the hushed murmur, she brightly adds, “See what I mean?”

Originally from St. Petersburg, Florida, Clendening has lived in the Bay Area for 23 years, mostly San Francisco and Oakland, and has called Petaluma her home for the last four years.

“I like to say I grew up in St. Petersburg as a girl, but I grew up as a woman here, in the Bay Area,’ she says. “As for Quiet Time, it’s been almost 15 years that we’ve been playing together. Which is amazing. 15 years!”

She met Brennan, a DJ and multi-instrumentalist musician and producer, as part of of the electronic dance community within which she originally established herself, MCing and singing live with Bay Area DJs.

QUIET TIME: Profesor Bang (left) and Audio Angel (right) do loud songs in quiet ways, and quiet songs in loud (as in powerful) ways.(PHOTO BY MATT COHEN)

“We met through friends in the electronic dance music scene,” she says. “One night I went to see him perform, without knowing what he was going to do, and it turned out he was doing a very stripped-down thing, with ukulele, and guitars, and I was like, ‘That would be amazing to do something like that, where it’s very different from what we both usually like, which is much louder, more aggressive music. And so that’s how Quiet Time was born.”

It was, she admits, a big leap.

“Especially at that time, when I was in multiple other types of bands, and doing nothing like that at all,” she says. “We started off mainly doing covers, playing with the idea of taking a song that done very loud and fast and hard, and stripping it down and making it quiet. One of the first songs we did was The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside.’”

For those unfamiliar with “Mr. Brightside,” it is not a quiet song.

But it’s a great song, and the way Quiet Time performs it, laying bare the emotion of the lyrics by pushing them to the forefront, is nothing short of transformative.

“It’s so fun to rearrange established songs, and think about them differently,” Clendening says. “At this point we’ve created a style for ourselves that people really appreciate. They’ll start to hear a song we’re doing and they’ll whisper to each other, ‘I know this song!’ It’s still familiar, but we’ve done it in such a new way that people just sit there going, ‘Wow!’ I love that.

“It’s a powerful statement on how great a song is,” she adds, “that you can interpret it in so many different wonderful ways.”

Clendening, though best known for her work as a singer and MC, is one of those hardworking professionals who makes her living as film, television and voice actor.

“My other profession,” she notes with a laugh. “I’m all throughout the Bay Area, announcing for NorCal Honda, and all kinds of wonderful products. Our industry has really ramped up because of the quarantine. I have a professional home studio, so work has been booming for me. I’m so grateful to be able to work from home and do that job.”