Where were you in '72?

Author Paul Fischer, who wrote “The Man Who Invented Motion Pictures” (2022, Simon & Schuster) has set his next project.

“My next book is about George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola’s friendship and careers,” Fischer said in a note to The Buzz, “and I’m hoping to speak to anyone who remembers the filming of ‘American Graffiti,’ or any events surrounding it.”

To reach those who might have been around when the iconic film was shot on the streets of Petaluma and San Rafael in the summer of 1972, Fischer recently took out an ad in Sonoma County newspapers calling for any and all recollections of the filming of the now iconic coming-of-age comedy.

Fischer, who lives in the UK, is also the author of “A Kim Jong-Il Production: The Extraordinary True Story of a Kidnapped Filmmaker, His Star Actress, and a Young Dictator's Rise to Power.”

Locals who have stories to tell can reach Fischer at cinemashinfilm@gmail.com.