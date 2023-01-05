Subscribe

Author to bring ‘Red, White & Blind’ to Aqus Cafe

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 4, 2023, 7:00PM

Tony Brasunas, of Sebastopol, will be visiting Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to launch his new books, “Red, White & Blind: The Truth About Disinformation and the Path to Media Consciousness.”

Kenn Burrows of Project Censored has called the book, “An important investigation of propaganda and censorship in America - and what to do about it.”

Following an informal dinner with the author at 5 p.m., the official launch, with a reading from the book, will take place at 6 p.m. Aqus Cafe, 189 H St.

More about Tony Brasunas can be found at the author’s website: TonyBrasunas.com.

