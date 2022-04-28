“It was 5 a.m my time, in Australia,” offered Rowe with a laugh. “Evelyn was only a few weeks old at the time, and she would always have a breastfeed then. So I would be up, and Max and Harry would wake up and come and watch the Book Club Show in our bed while I was feeding Evelyn at 5 in the morning, and then they’d go back to bed, because Max never wanted to miss watching it live. Fortunately, when Daylight Savings kicked in, we could do it at 6 a.m., which was a bit nicer.”

There was a comment section on the page, where regular viewers could post feedback, ask questions, post jokes and generally geek out together.

Eventually, as part of the Book Club Show, Barnett began collaborating with Harris on Saturdays for what they called a “live cartoon.” Collaborating on Zoom from their separate homes, Barnett and Harris would use illustrations and cutouts to tell a story, each providing the voices, music and sound effects as they related the story of a cat recruited to rid the moon of pesky moon-eating rats. Titled “The First Cat in Space Eats Pizza,” the inspired comedy of the high-flying yarn - the performance of which would frequently crack up the creators as they worked - is now viewable on Facebook, but for a while was proud and private domain the Mac’s Book Club Show’s faithful followers.

“It was so special, the connection we all formed during that time,” Rowe said. “For Mac Barnett’s birthday, Max sent him one of the stories he’d written as part of our homeschool work, and Mac liked it so much, he showed it to Shawn, who ended up doing illustrations for it. Then, during one of the book clubs, instead of reading one of his own books, Mac read Max’s book.”

“It’s an amazing book!” added Barreira. “It’s called ”Some Days Are a Bit Bad,“ and it’s wonderful.”

It was through this that the two mom’s hit on the idea of suggesting their kids might make good friends, and soon after Max and Luca began corresponding as pen pals, which required a group effort since Barreira’s family are originally from Brazil and speak Portuguese. So she would translate Luca’s letters to Max.

Through that, the mothers became friends as well.

Meanwhile, as things opened up around the world and travel became an option again, other forces were at work to bring everyone together. It was perhaps inevitable that Harris and Barnett’s “live cartoon” would catch the attention of publishers. “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza” is now set for a May 10 release from Harper Alley books, with a special live appearance at Copperfield’s that day by Barnett and Harris.

But first, there was that idea of celebrating the book during the parade.

As Barreira and Rowe explain it, they had each become familiar with Copperfield’s in Petaluma, and especially with Norman, who proved invaluable in helping to get Mac Barnett books to Australia and Amsterdam, where the release of American titles is often delayed by months or even years. So when Norman, who’d become a regular viewer of the Book Club Show from the beginning, mentioned the Butter & Egg parade, and that Barnett and Harris would be appearing in the parade, a plan began to take shape to surprise the authors by having some of their biggest international fans join them for the big day.

“I get goosebumps talking about it!” said Barreira. “I got a message from Jess saying, ‘Should we do this?’”

Then came a few hiccups.

“Because we are Brazilian, we needed visas, so the day of that message, we started the process.” The short version of a long and stress-inducing story is that they were told no, a backlog in applications would make it impossible to get an interview appointment for at least a year — unless someone canceled and they were lucky enough to request an appointment online at the exact moment a date and time became available. “At that point Patty, in Petaluma, started working, saying, ‘I know a congressman, Jared Huffman, who might be able to help.’ So she talked to him, and he put someone on the case to try and get an expedited visa, and while that was happening, I was online refreshing over and over, pushing the button every few minutes, hoping for a cancellation so we could get an appointment. and then Jess said, ‘Give me the link and I’ll do it too.’”

Between the two of them, they estimate they were able to refresh every few minutes for days, sometimes “pushing the button” for over 24 hours straight.

“And finally, on the 21st of March, I pushed the button, and an appoint just appeared, for the next day in Brussels, at 7:30 in the morning. I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I was so shocked I put the word ‘March’ in the translator to make sure I was seeing the right month.”

There were other “hiccups,” the two moms relate, including a last-minute delay at the airport in Australia that at one point sent the Rowe family home with the belief they would not be able to make the trip. But finally, last Saturday morning, they all found themselves together in downtown Petaluma.

“The kids, they greeted each other like old friends, sitting down and reading together like they’ve known each other forever,” said Rowe.

And on Saturday morning, Max, Luca and the rest of the group officially met Barnett and Harris — who were pleasantly surprised, evidently unaware that Barreira and her family had worked out their visa issues — before climbing aboard the truck to wave at thousands of people along the course of the parade.

“It’s been such an amazing experience,” said Barreira. “And it all started with MAc’s Books Club Show, which came during such a difficult time, when everyone was confused and afraid, but every day we could come together a watch the show as a family and laugh and smile for one hour. And Mac and Shawn have been so generous, and I think they were really touched that we came all this way just to share this moment with them. But of course, we had to if we could.”

And now, with the parade and the rest of Butter & Egg weekend over, and with Monday morning shaping up to be a beautiful day, the families from Australia and Amsterdam were preparing to work their way down a list of places they plan visit in Petaluma.

“Patty mobilized the whole city,” said Barreira. “We got a welcome gift from the mayor, and a whole bunch of vouchers from the Wicked slush place and Avid Coffee and some cafes and other places. We have a busy day ahead of us.”

The first stop, though, is obvious.

“Isn’t it obvious? Petaluma and Copperfield’s are now legendary in our family,” said Rowe, laughing. “So we’re meeting Patty at the store, all of us, and we’re going to get as many books as we can carry back home!”