Authors meet superfans during Petaluma Butter & Egg parade
Among the more entertainingly quizzical entries in last weekend’s Butter & Egg Parade was the eye-catching “float” sponsored by Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books. Actually a Dodge Ram pickup truck bedecked in banners announcing the imminent release of a new children’s book titled “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza” — one banner declaring “The most important science fiction novel every written ...” with an asterisk and a footnote adding ”... about a cat in space eating pizza“ — the vehicle was remarkable in that it also boasted, not surprisingly, a delightfully goofy papier-mâché cat in an astronaut suit on the roof of the cab.
But we’re just getting started.
Riding in the bed of the truck were the book’s author (Oakland’s Mac Barnett) and illustrator (Shawn Harris, who happens to be the owner of the truck, and was dressed as an alien, with antennas), along with Copperfield’s resident children’s book specialist Patty Norman. Most importantly, the exuberant conveyance also carried two book-loving families from Australia and Amsterdam, who crossed the globe to join their favorite kids book creators for a surprise meet-up and a once-in-a-lifetime truck ride through the heart of downtown Petaluma.
There are a lot of pieces to this story, it turns out. There’s the book itself, the two bestselling authors, the early-pandemic TV show they created on Instagram, and the part about how a pair of youthful pen pals were formed because of that show, which lead to a book-buying relationship with Copperfield’s, then a series of secret long-distance conversations and clandestine plots, and finally a near-disaster regarding visas and last-minute governmental snafus.
But let’s start with the truck.
According to Norman, the whole thing began with her desire to have Copperfield’s be a participating presence in the parade for the first time ever. She shared her idea with her daughter Taylor.
“When I told Taylor that I wished that we, Copperfield's, would have an entry in Butter & Eggs, but that first I'd need a truck, there was a long pause, and then she said ‘Shawn has a truck,’” related Norman, adding that Harris — author and/or illustrator of such bestselling books as “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” “Doing Business,” and “A Polar Bear in the Snow” — is an old friend of her daughter. “I told her we could promote ‘First Cat’ as our theme, if we could use Shawn’s truck, and by the next day she let me know he and Mac and she were all in!”
Taylor, by the way, was the one behind the wheel during the parade.
“It all started with Mac, and his book show,” explained Lenina Barreira of Amsterdam, taking a moment in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma on the Monday morning following Butter & Egg weekend. Also present are her husband Leandro Sales Pinto and their two kids Luca and Lina, plus Jess Rowe of Australia and her three kids Max, Harry and Evelyn, plus the kids’ grandmother Evelyn. “During the pandemic, Mac decided to read books fro children, because parents were struggling, children were out of school, and he believes there is nothing more human than people gathering together to listen to a story.”
Broadcast daily at noon, California time, on his Instagram page, the breezily informal Mac’s Book Club Show featured Barnett reading one of his many books aloud. With over 40 books in print, ranging from children’s novels to picture books, he had plenty of material to work with. His works include the Mac B., Kid Spy series, “Leo: A Ghost Story” (illustrated by Christian Robinson), “Count the Monkeys” (illustrated by Kevin Cornell), “Sam and Dave Dig a Hole,” “Triangle,” “Square,” “Circle” (those last four illustrated by Jon Klassen) and most recently “What is Love?” illustrated by Carson Ellis. So Barnett had built up a large following by the time he decided to launch his ephemeral little show in March of 2020. With entertaining interruptions from his dog and spontaneous bits of improvised comedy, aided by the ongoing encouragement by Barnett for his international viewers to wear silly hats whenever logging on, the show quickly became a must-watch event all around the world.
“He’d read one book a day, and we would all gather around to watch,” confirmed Barreira. What he created was originally supposed to be just reading books, but he turned it into so much more.“
Noon in California, she mentioned, was 9 p.m. in Amsterdam. Since each broadcast would remain up for 24 hours, her family would make an appointment to watch it together the following morning.
