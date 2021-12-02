Back in the ring: Phoenix Pro Wrestling stages a comeback in Petaluma

Tickets : Purchase online at ThePhoenixTheater.com or EventBrite.com . Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours previous are required for entry, and masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater.

It’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 unleashed its brutal pandemic beat-down on the Bay Area pro-wrestling community. With venues closed and events canceled, fans have had to make do with YouTube videos of favorite past matches. A number of Bay Area wrestlers have retired or relocated.

And inside Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, the reverberating echoes of big, bulky bodies being slammed thunderously onto the ring floor have long ago faded away. In other words, for all those local wrestling enthusiasts who love dropkicks and leg drops, headlocks and choke-holds, face-busters, pile-drivers and power-bombs, the escalating momentum of early 2020 has been seriously sandbagged.

But this weekend, all of that changes, as Phoenix Pro Wrestling stages its long-delayed comeback Friday night in downtown Petaluma.

“I’m excited, but I have to admit there is a little nervousness going into this first show after all these months,” said Phoenix Pro Wrestling founder Josh Drake. Acknowledging that the heavy, multi-piece PPW wrestling ring — and all the other equipment required to stage a full card of wrestling matches for a live audience — has been waiting in storage for well over a year-and-a-half, Drake expressed a guarded optimism that the he and his team, and the audience they do it all for, is ready to roll.

“It’s obviously been a really long break,” he said, “but we are expecting a pretty good turnout. The Phoenix shows have always drawn a good crowd from all over the area, and I really think people are anxious and excited to come out and see live entertainment, so we are anticipating a very good time for everyone.”

Drake grew up in Petaluma, where he discovered his earliest artistic passion as a punk rock-loving regular at the Phoenix Theater. That’s where, in 2006, he briefly produced a series of Punk Slam shows, combining live punk bands playing along with over-the-top wrestling matches. Eventually, after recognizing that might have been a bit ahead-of-its-time, Drake founded Phoenix Pro Wrestling. By the time the pandemic shut it all down, the shows — held every other month at the Phoenix — had built up an loyal and often very loud fan base.

The last PPW event was in January of 2020. That’s 23 months without a body slam, and for a large number of locals, that’s far too long.

“Some wrestling companies started running shows as soon as they were legally allowed to do so in their community,” Drake said. “We waited an extra six months, to really feel like we could do things properly.”

Citing a sense of personal responsibility to the performers’ safety as well as to the fans who will be in attendance, Drake said that with this weekend’s return to live shows, the wrestlers will be competing unmasked, though the audience will be required to remain fully masked when inside the theater. A self-imposed requirement for Drake moving forward was assuring that there could be extra security on-site checking for audience mask compliance, and asking all the wrestlers to provide vaccination status before the show, which they all have.

“It was important for me, and for the whole team, to be able to come back and do it the right way,” he said.

The last time Drake produced a PPW event, attendees watched in glee as the notorious promoter Sparky Ballard and his crew of villainous foes — who’d been decimating PPW wrestlers over the course of the year, even selling “I Hate PPW” T-shirts to prove their disdain — finally got their much-deserved take-down.

“We had a big four-on-four cage match, PPW versus Sparky’s Brigade, and Sparky’s team pretty much imploded,” Drake said, recounting the match. “So that was the end of that story-line that had been unfolding throughout 2019. Then COVID happened, right when we were transitioning out of one story-line and beginning to build up a new one.”

Asked what longtime fans and first-timers can look forward to this Friday, Drake said there is heightened excitement for a match between Battle King Dave Dutra and local hero Scoot.

“Scoot was a big standout from our last couple of shows,” Drake said. “At that last show in January, he did a big dive off of the steel cage. People really love Scoot.”

The real-life meta-storyline of this weekend’s show is how many participating wrestlers are coming to Petaluma from Las Vegas. That’s where a number of Bay Area wrestling professionals relocated when California shuttered the venues they’d been wrestling in.

“In Vegas, performers have had opportunities to work,” he said, “and also have access to an active and inexpensive airport where they can fly out to other parts of the country where they could perform.”