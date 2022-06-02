Back on the farm, back to the stage

As if producing major festivals, in which thousands of people come together to watch multiple performances by dozens of musicians, weren’t already hard enough, try adding the twists and turns of an ongoing pandemic to the list of obstacles you have to surmount to have a successful event. For Petaluma’s Tamara Klamner, a professional concert producer and the founder of Tapestry Productions, her numerous years in the business only mean she has a lot of past experience to draw on while trying to solve problems she’s never quite had to face before.

“It’s always a challenge, putting together something like this, but these days it’s even more so, so it’s also rewarding, when you can pull it off,” Klamner says, acknowledging the upcoming Hog Farm Hideaway, a three day music festival she is producing at Black Oak Ranch from June 10 to 12.

The festival features performances by The String Cheese Incident, The Infamous Stringdusters, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Banana Slug String Band, Hot Buttered Rum, Dead Winter Carpenters and Penngrove’s Royal Jelly Jive, plus about two-dozen other acts. Fortunately, the entire event will be held outdoors, mitigating some of the factors that have hindered other projects Klamner has worked on.

“I just had to cancel an event at UC Berkeley for Wavy Gravy’s 80th birthday,” she says. “It was an indoor event, and since it was sponsored by the SEVA Foundation, a public health organization, they decided that because of the current surge in COVID cases, we should not be the ones to host an indoor event of that size, so we canceled it two weeks before, which was sad. But it felt like the only responsible way to do it.”

The Hog Farm Hideaway, she points out, has already been postponed twice, originally planned for 2020, then moved to 2021, when cases were surging across the state.

“This may be the longest lead time I’ve ever had on a production,” Klamner says with a laugh. “We started working on this in 2019, and now we’re finally going to do it. It’s a different world, but we are persevering, and this is going to be a wonderful event. We expect tickets to be lighter than they might have been three years ago, but we have so many wonderful things planned, everyone who comes is going to have a very nice, really memorable time.”

As someone who works closely with musicians, Klamner says that after being forced off the road for so long, many of the bands she works with have taken to touring with a new sense of excitement and joy, and that will be on display during the Hog Farm Hideaway.

“Musicians live to perform, right?” she says. “Yeah, being on the road can be tiring, but after having the opportunity taken away from them, most musicians I know are just having a great time getting back out there, reconnecting with people in a live situation.”

Acknowledging her good fortune in getting so many in-demand acts for one weekend, Klamner says that for the bands, as well as for attendees of events at Black Oak Ranch (where the annual Kate Wolf Festival traditionally takes place) is a big part of the draw.

“It’s one of the most beautiful and magical places in Northern California,” she says. “The land itself is so conducing to hosting lots of people. There are big old oak trees, and a nice creek running through, plenty of great spots for camping, and all around just a wonderful gathering spot. And it’s like, two hours from Petaluma, so we’re hoping to see a lot of local folks join us. Like I said, it’s going to be one to remember.”