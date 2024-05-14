Music by the community, for the community

When was the last time you heard a large band playing good old-fashioned “band music?”

How about the last time you attended a concert of spine-tinglingly beautiful choral compositions?

Better yet, when was the last time you played or sang in a group like that?

Petaluma offers plenty of opportunities to make music, as a musician or as a singer, and this weekend, there are a few solid examples of just how much fun it can be. On Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, The Petaluma Chorale presents “What a Wonderful World,” the annual spring concert by this longtime Petaluma musical institution.

Under the direction of Linda Evans Manuilow, with pianist Lauren Haile, the large chorus of singers will be celebrating the changing of the seasons with glorious tunes, new and old. Both concerts are in Cram Hall, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 530 C St. The Friday show is at 7 p.m., and the Saturday show is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and free for children. You can register and purchase those tickets at ThePetalumaChorale.com/tickets. Who knows, who might leave wanting to join in, and heads up: you’d be welcome.

That’s certainly the case for The Petaluma Community Band, which will be holding its own annual spring concert on Monday, May 20, 7:30 p.m., at Casa Grande High School. Under director Adriene Burney, an award-winning band leader who once served as director of Instrumental Music at Casa Grande High, the band - which includes professionals and amateurs, playing for the love of the music - will be playing a mix of concert band faves.

Like Leonard Bernstein? John Williams? “The Lord of the Rings?” You’ll be glad you caught this concert, and that’s doubly so if you love Monty Python.

The performance is free (though donations will be gratefully accepted), and refreshments will be available. The show is in the school’s multipurpose room, facing the main parking lot.