Bands on the Basin returns to the Petaluma River

It’s back, and are we ever ready for it.

Petaluma’s annual Bands on the Basin is an hours-long, multi-band music concert presented from the floathouse dock at Petaluma’s downtown river turning basin, enjoyable by anyone in a kayak, stand-up paddleboard or other water-adapted floating device — plus those having a drink and a bite on the outside patios of nearby riverside eateries.

The 2022 Bands on the Basin, a fundraiser for the Petaluma Floathouse, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-7 p.m., with a lineup that includes Irefuse (1-2:30 p.m.), Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes (3-4:30 p.m.) and The Soul Skake (5-7 p.m.).

There will be plentiful opportunities to donate to the Petaluma Small Craft Center, soon to become a vessel-renting reality right there on those docks.

For more information, you can visit website at BandsontheBasin.org.