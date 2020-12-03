Barack Obama’s “Promised Land” remains No. 1

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Nov. 23 - Nov. 29, 2020

In its second week on the Petaluma bestselling Fiction & Nonfiction books list, Barack Obama’s hefty, absorbing memoir “A Promised Land” appears to be putting down roots in the No. 1 spot, where the smart money says the bestseller will remain, at least through the holiday gift-giving season. Traditionally, book-buying rises dramatically during the holidays, as literature of the fictional and non-fictional persuasion remain a favored choice among those shopping for the perfect present. With 2020 already having proven to be one of the publishing industry’s biggest years on record, with production backlogs reported for countless popular titles – blame COVID-19 and so many people at home seeking out comforting pastimes and distractions – it seems fair to anticipate this is going to be a very book-centric Christmas. And given that former First Lady Michelle Obama’s own memoir, “Becoming,” was a certified gift-season success in 2018, don’t be surprised if “A Promised Land” proves to be similarly sensational.

Also repeating its list-placing performance from last week is Petaluma’s No. 2 bestseller “Pearls Goes Hollywood,” by Sonoma County cartoonist Stephan Pastis, creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine’ cartoons, returning as Petaluma’s No. 2 book. Last week’s No. 3 title, the locally popular “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney – slides down a notch this week to No. 4, replaced by Ernest Cline’s universally anticipated science-fiction sequel “Ready Player Two.”

On the Kids & Young Adults list, meanwhile, the holiday season’s impact is handily represented by such timely titles as Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (No. 4), “Stocking Stuffer Mad Libs” (No. 5) and Mac Barnett’s new wacky rabbit picture book “Jack and Santa” (No. 8). The No. 1 book, bounding out of the shadows and back onto the list for the first time in over a year, is British writer-illustrator Ed Vere’s 2018 bestseller “How to Be a Lion,” a magnificent fable about a poetry-writing, duck-befriending lion named Leonard, who finds the words (and the courage) to proudly admit that he is something other than fierce and frightening.

New to the list – and another strong contender to remain as a popular gift this season – is “The Ickabog” (No. 9), the latest fantasy novel from J.K. Rowling (author of the “Harry Potter” books, of course), about a magical kingdom threatened by destruction when its rulers begin spreading a series of well-crafted series of fearful lies designed to turn the people against one another. The novel has been described as dark and gripping, with a strong message about the power of family and food, and the importance of recognizing and embracing non-fictional “facts.”

Here’s the full top 10 of both local lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

2. ‘Pearls Goes Hollywood,’ by Stephan Pastis

3. ‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

4. ‘Petaluma in Vintage Postcards,’ by Alice van Ommeren and KC Greaney

5. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert

6. ‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris

7. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

8. ‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

9. ‘Tasha's Cauldron of Everything,’ by D&D Wizards RPG Team

10. ‘The Spirits of San Francisco,’ by Gary Kamiya

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere

2. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss

5. ‘Stocking Stuffer Mad Libs,’ by Mad Libs

6. ‘Mac B Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: Blades of Freedom,’ by Nathan Hale

8. ‘Jack and Santa,’ by Mac Barnett

9. ‘The Ickabog,’ by J.K. Rowling

10. ‘How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories,’ by Holly Black

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)