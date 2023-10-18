What : Meet and greet with horror writer Barbara Cottrell, author of “Shadows of the Miskatonic Series.”

Some say the official motto of Lovecraft’s fictional Miskatonic University is Ex Ignorantia Ad Sapientiam, Ex Luce Ad Tenebras. For non-Latin speakers, it means “Out of ignorance into wisdom, out of light into darkness.” But others suggest the real motto is in libris libertas or “In books, there is freedom.”

While it might be ironic for the fabled home of the dreaded Necronomicon to bear either of these mottos, both seem apt to describe the work of Sonoma County horror writer Barbara Cottrell, the author of the new book series “The Shadows of Miskatonic.”

And before you ask, oh yes, Barbara Cottrell knows a little something about true horror.

Originally from L.A., she attended U.C. Santa Cruz, graduating with a doctorate in sociology. Cottrell stayed in the ivory tower as a professor until, in 2003, she heard the terrible and indescribable calling that all who live by their pens dread ‒ a book idea. At first, words flowed as if from some deep fountain of unspeakable unease. By 2006, she had completed the first book “Darkness Below,” and was halfway through book two, “Thin Places,” when the cosmic whispers suddenly went silent.

She had developed an epic case of writer's block.

“I couldn’t form an attachment to my characters,” Cottrell said.

She tried everything. Nothing helped. She couldn’t write.

A member of the Horror Writers Association and the Redwood Writers, Cottrell describes herself as “a horror writer with a heart,” clarifying that by adding, “not in a jar.” Her writing represents the part of the horror world that understands horror's place as social commentary, inclusivity and all-around fun. Instead of torturing her characters, she is more interested in what a character can learn and teach a reader – and about telling a really fun story.

To enjoy her new series, Cottrell says, “You don’t have to be an academic.” Neither do you need to be steeped in Lovecraft lore to appreciate the complexity Cottrell brings to Lovecraft's fictional Ivy League university.

Cottrell is aware that Lovecraft is a touchy subject. The antiquated author was a well-known misogynist, anti-Semite and overall racist jerk. But like other authors working in Lovecraft's world (of which there is a growing number), she views the world as “underserved by its creator.”

First introduced to Lovecraft through Stephen King’s short story “Crouch End,” where the King of Horror set Lovecraft's creations in the middle of a real neighborhood in London, Cottrell realized that what Lovecraft had created was merely a framework.

One without women.

“What does this world look like through a woman's eyes?” she asked herself, and thus the character of eager Miskatonic co-ed Ellen Logan was born, to allow people like Cottrell to see themselves in a world that had refused to recognize them.

Which was well and good until that insurmountable writer's block.

Soon, she began to experience panic attacks. None of her doctors connected the two seemingly unrelated things. It wasn’t until New Year's Eve of 2012 that they were both revealed to be symptoms of a very large and very real horror.

Cottrell was not having panic attacks. She was having small epileptic seizures. She did not have writer’s block. She had a baseball-sized tumor pressing on the creative side of her brain.

Two surgeries and 10 years later, Cottrell is finally living the dream of all darklings. She founded a specialty horror press named Vanishing Edge Press, which released “Darkness Below” in March of 2023 and, on October 2, released “Thin Places.”

The plan is to release the eight-book series at a rate of one every six months or so. In addition to releasing two books a year, Cottrell is keeping busy meeting and growing her rising number of fans. She recently appeared on the Cosmic Horror panel at StokerCon, the official convention for the Horror Writers Association, an event that culminates in the presentation of the Bram Stoker Awards for excellence in the horror genre. Not only was Cottrell on the panel with some of the biggest names in cosmic horror, she was later was put into a group of three other authors for a public reading that included the current rising star of horror Gabino Iglesias, author of “The Devil Takes You Home.”

“He was really nice,” Cottrell says.

When not dreaming up unspeakable horrors, Cottrell is busy helping her husband run their small vineyard outside of Windsor and serving as a board member for the Redwood Writers. She is also doing as many small appearances as possible to promote her books so long in the making.

On Oct. 22 she’ll have a Petaluma meet-and-greet at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, at the Petaluma Premium Outlet Mall.

There is no word on whether or not reading any of the “Shadow of Miskatonic” books will accidentally summon an old one or reanimate the dead, but one thing is for sure ‒ as the series unfolds, they are quite likely to be as fierce, fun, remarkable and unstoppable as their author has proven herself to be.

