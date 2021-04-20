Barbecue that gives back in Petaluma

I never tire of food fundraisers, especially barbecue dinner fundraisers. This goes double for fundraisers put on by Lombardi’s, which is just what Boy Scout Troop 8 is offering with a drive-thru barbecue dinner on Friday, May 7, with pickup at Petaluma Church of Christ from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (570 Sonoma Mountain Parkway). The meal for four is just $55 and comes with your choice of meat (tri-tip or pork ribs) and a side of beans, salad and bread. Visit troop8-petaluma.square.site to place an order.

While on the topic of barbecue fundraisers, after a year off due to COVID, the Ribs for Kids rib competition is back, but this time as a drive-thru fundraiser. The event is organized by the Active 20-30 Club and will be held Sunday, May 16, with pick-up from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kenilworth Drive side of the front parking lot at the Petaluma Fairgrounds (technically called the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds). Meals include a rack of ribs and sides to feed four for $50, with additional racks for $25 each. You can also opt to donate a meal to a local family in need, donate towards “take a kid back to school shopping” and donate to sponsor a scholarship, all which go to help kids in need in our community. They will even do their best to select sides for you based on gluten-free, dairy-free and nut allergy dietary restrictions. They are still accepting competitors too, until May 1. Visit petaluma2030.org for competition and ordering information.

And don’t forget that through April 30, Barber Cellar and Barber Lee Spirits is offering a special “sip and donate” with a portion of each bottle’s sales going to help the Active 20-30 Club. Select “Petaluma Active 20-30” at checkout for them to receive the donation.

Grand Central Café

Grand Central Café has announced its late spring/early summer pop-up schedule, which starts with this Saturday, April 24. Future pop-ups will be held on May 8 and June 26, all from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in to shop and then sit and relax with a cup of coffee, lunch or an ice cream bar while viewing our beautiful downtown from the postcard-perfect promenade. This week’s pop-up will just have Chef Brenda of Trade Secret Chef, which is all I need for a relaxing weekend lunch. The May 8 pop-up will be a specially pre-Mother’s Day-themed event with plenty of mother-centric gift vendors. June 26 will be Flamenco Night with flamenco dancers and music, along with the Paella Guy, as well as Chef Brenda offering up side dishes and other food. Finally, GCC owner Natalie Vinueza just let me know that she plans to collaborate with Relax and Eat Bread for Friday pizza nights throughout the summer. We have baked our own pizzas using Relax and Eat Bread’s pre-made pizza dough and it was excellent, so we are excited to see what they top their own pizzas with. Stay tuned to their social media pages for more info.

Zimi opens

Zimi, the new wood-fired pizza joint at the Block – Petaluma has finally opened, and to much praise, with dinner on April 15 and a grand opening Tuesday, April 20. Owner Dino Moniodis (of Dino’s Greek Food Truck) promises that he will be getting creative with the wood-fired oven beyond just making pizzas. We can’t wait to see him announce that they are smoking lamb chops. In the meantime, Dino is already thinking outside the (pizza) box with Zimi’s “Perseus.” This is their house-made Cesar salad with romaine, parmesan, croutons, white anchovies, lemon juice and Harissa hot sauce, all atop flatbread baked with garlic oil and oregano.

Back with more Chili

Chili Joe’s would be celebrating its third birthday if not for the pandemic. However, its owners took to social media to let their fans know that they plan to reopen sometime after June 1, when co-owner and local teacher Wendy Taylor’s school year comes to an end. They are looking for line cooks and will need at least one prior to re-opening. I certainly cannot wait for their reopening as they have one of my favorite lunches of all time: New MexiJoe burger, Frito pie, jalapeno slaw, a small bowl of chili and a tall cool Shiner Bock or Köstritzer Schwarzbier to wash it all down.

Vertical port release

Sonoma Port Works is currently offering its first “vertical” release of their ARIS Petite Sirah ports. One of the best non-Portuguese ports we’ve found, “each vintage is aged five to six years in oak barrels” right here in Petaluma. This “vertical” will give port lovers the opportunity to “taste and compare our 2013, 2014 and 2015 vintages side by side.” Visit portworks.com or the 613 2nd St. location for outdoor tastings Thursday through Monday, from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are required.