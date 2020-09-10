Subscribe

Barber Cellars back for wine tasting

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
September 10, 2020, 1:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Barber Cellars has announced the return of both on-site tastings, in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma and their Sonoma County-centric cheese and charcuterie board, which I like to call the “ploughman’s platter” in homage to the British ploughman’s lunch. In fact, so locally-centric is their cheese selection that a good number of our now favorites were first discovered while wine tasting at Barber Cellars.

Additionally, guests can order food from the Shuckery to enjoy on the patio along with some of Barber’s great white wines. For more information and to book your visit, check out www.barbercellars.com.

I am always delighted with how connected Petalumans are to each other, and nothing exhibits that more than seeing one local business owner visiting and supporting another, treating each other more like peers and compatriots than competitors.

That was the case with Mike Barber’s post this weekend to social media. Mike and his guests started with some food and drink at his own tasting room before moving on to newly opened Black Knight Vineyards’ tasting room along the Boulevard before heading over to Adobe Road’s tasting room overlooking the river (at Riverfront Café), before finishing up at Sonoma Portworks down at 613 2nd Street, right down the block from Aqus.

To say that our downtown wine-tasting options are starting to rival Petaluma’s great beer-tasting opportunities is an understatement and it makes it all that much more gratifying to support our local tasting rooms when you know they each support each other, while also helping to raise Petaluma’s wine profile.

Before leaving the topic of port, as Mike Barber has revealed, Sonoma Portworks is now offering outdoor tastings, Thursday through Monday, from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per person (free for club members) with reservations are required in order to provide for a relaxing and safe-distanced tasting.

They have also announced a great new tasting kit, which is sure to be going into our stocking stuffer gift packets during the upcoming holidays. The sampler includes four 50 milliliter dessert wines, which currently are their Petit Verdot (“with hints of black currant, plum and spice”), Deco (“Cherry, blueberry and espresso on the finish complement this after-dinner wine’s signature rich chocolate flavor”), Duet (“with aromas of toasted hazelnut and a whisper of marzipan”) and Aris Cask Reserve (“Well balanced, with flavors of dark cherry and leather, and a complex and captivating finish”).

For the record, that Aris Cask Reserve is one of the best non-Portuguese tawny ports I have ever had. The Tasting Kit is $30 and can be purchased in person or ordered online for pick-up or shipping.

Visit sonomaportworks.com for orders and reservations.

In another connection with other Petaluma purveyors, the folks at Barber Cellars have teamed up with Stockhome and Chef Roberth Sundell to offer a paired menu meal for two, including two bottles of wine from Barber’s cellars. Available this Friday and Saturday only (Sept. 11 and 12), your dinner will start with a local cheese plate, laced with fig jam, Cowgirl Creamery cheeses and house made crackers.

Next up is Smoked Bodega Bay Salmon with light greens and avocado dill, to which the bottle of Barber Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will pair perfectly, especially on these warm nights. And if this is anything like past smoked salmon dishes from Stockhome, it is something to write home about.

The main is Braised Cow Cheek alongside celery root puree, horseradish, Brussel sprout and braising jus, paired with Barber Cellars’ 2018 Sangiovese from Carneros. Dessert is always a special experience at Stockhome and this time around will be an Apricot Crumble, with granola lavender crust, vanilla whipped cream and chocolate oatmeal balls.

Quantities are limited and they expect to sell out so visit stockhomerestaurant.com to place your order either for take-out or on-site dining at one of Stockhome’s open-air tables.

In another local connection, Stockhome has teamed up with Nina Jarnum Yoga and Rusty Hinges Ranch for two special offerings. The first is an outdoor yoga and private chef brunch while the other is an incredible provisions pack. All the details for both Stockhome collabs can be found at www.stockhomerestaurant.com.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Nina Jarnum will lead a “60-minute gentle, all-level vinyasa flow” socially distanced outdoor yoga session. Post-session, a light and healthy outdoor vegetarian brunch will be provided, specially designed by Stockhome to “utilize delicious pasture-ranged eggs and fresh ingredients available from our local farms.” Guest are welcome to visit the ranch’s farm animals before leaving for home to enjoy the rest of their weekend.

Rusty Hinges Ranch, located across Chileno Valley Road from Helen Putnam Park, is also offering “Harvest & Provision” bundles through Stockhome for $75 per week. These bundles are a way to support our local food producers with the added benefit of adding high-quality ingredients to your kitchen and pantry.

Bundles will vary slight from week to week so you can get a taste of various local producers but will always feature locally produced milk, butter, a dozen pasture-raised eggs, fresh-baked bread, two selections of cheese, a couple of varieties of leafy greens, hearty veggies, such as beets, squash, broccoli, etc., seasonal produce, such as tomatoes, cherries, artichokes, etc., fresh herb, fun recipes and a new pantry items to try each week, from granola to bacon to coffee to organic flour.

The names currently on the list are some of the area’s best, including milk from Straus and Clover, bread from Full Circle Bakery and Della Fattoria and cheese and butter from Achadinha Cheese Company, which is just down the road and is offering tours each Saturday through the end of October. If you haven’t been to this local gem, Achadinha’s tours make for a great close-to-home getaway. achadinhacheese.com

Petaluma Food Taxi has announced an interesting yet easy delivery and donate program to help the Old Adobe School Parent Teacher Organization. All deliveries from Sunday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 17 are eligible. Simply place an order one (or more) of those days and enter the code OldAdobe and your delivery fee will be donated directly to the Parent Teacher Organization. (You we see a one penny discount to the normal delivery on your bill, so that PFT can track the donations and make sure that the PTO gets everything coming to it. www.petalumafoodtaxi.com

April Pantry is one of the many restaurants you can order from through Petaluma Food Taxi. And although their current guest chef will have departed by the time of the ‘delivery and donate’, their food is always a treat, no matter what the menu is. However, for something special, through this Saturday, Sept. 12, or until they run out, guest Chef Cassaundra Einolander will be cooking up one killer looking special.

It starts with either lobster or chicken dumplings in Dashi broth, which is made with bonito flakes and seaweed, garnished with chanterelle and Enoki mushrooms, pickled carrots and ginger and green onion. This is served alongside pork belly or mushroom bun buns, all for just $19. Chef Cassie comes from Los Olivos, north of Santa Barbara, where she lives in a cobb house that she built on her childhood property. Coastal ingredient foraging has helped inspiring her cooking. After many years with April Pantry owner Amiee D’maris’s Napa catering company as sous chef, she eventually was promoted to Executive chef. Most recently, she was serving up treats from the Coastal Kitchen Food Truck out at Dillon Beach. “Order on-line, Call-in or come on by! We have a lovely outdoor patio!” www.aprilpantry.com

Use your gift certificates?

The topic of pandemic restaurant gift certificates came up recently in the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook and sparked some interesting conversations. Shannon Dustin Bondoc noticed that a couple of places had already closed down permanently, including recent south-of-the-boarder closures in Novato of Wild Fox and Hilltop 1892 and was wondering if it was appropriate to use gift certificates now that some of our favorites restaurants are back open.

Basically, when things first shut down back in March, many were encouraging our community to purchase gift certificates as a bit of a micro loan to our struggling restaurants. However, as the pandemic has continued, and restaurants spent months either shutdown or with greatly reduced sales due to take-out only, some restaurant gift certificate holders began to worry.

Shannon pointed out that our restaurants are so gracious that they would likely tell her yes, even if it was going to hurt them, which is why she wanted to run it by the group. The group came up with some very interesting responses.

First and foremost, members such as Pamela Joyce and Laci Sandoval said that as long as they can afford it, they are going to hold the gift certificates and just consider them a gesture of good will. And if they get caught holding defunct gift certificates, they will simply treat them as a donation. Laci also made the brilliant suggestion that if one must use a gift certificate, use it to buy something like bottles of wine. Those are usually high margin items for restaurants, meaning they are likely to lose less money on those items, plus, packing up a couple bottles of wine takes a lot less employee labor than preparing a meal for you. Micki Carroll had another solution. “…our plan has been to give our Aqus GCs to people who don't normally go there as a way to expand their business.”

