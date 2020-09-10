Barber Cellars back for wine tasting

Barber Cellars has announced the return of both on-site tastings, in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma and their Sonoma County-centric cheese and charcuterie board, which I like to call the “ploughman’s platter” in homage to the British ploughman’s lunch. In fact, so locally-centric is their cheese selection that a good number of our now favorites were first discovered while wine tasting at Barber Cellars.

Additionally, guests can order food from the Shuckery to enjoy on the patio along with some of Barber’s great white wines. For more information and to book your visit, check out www.barbercellars.com.

I am always delighted with how connected Petalumans are to each other, and nothing exhibits that more than seeing one local business owner visiting and supporting another, treating each other more like peers and compatriots than competitors.

That was the case with Mike Barber’s post this weekend to social media. Mike and his guests started with some food and drink at his own tasting room before moving on to newly opened Black Knight Vineyards’ tasting room along the Boulevard before heading over to Adobe Road’s tasting room overlooking the river (at Riverfront Café), before finishing up at Sonoma Portworks down at 613 2nd Street, right down the block from Aqus.

To say that our downtown wine-tasting options are starting to rival Petaluma’s great beer-tasting opportunities is an understatement and it makes it all that much more gratifying to support our local tasting rooms when you know they each support each other, while also helping to raise Petaluma’s wine profile.

Before leaving the topic of port, as Mike Barber has revealed, Sonoma Portworks is now offering outdoor tastings, Thursday through Monday, from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per person (free for club members) with reservations are required in order to provide for a relaxing and safe-distanced tasting.

They have also announced a great new tasting kit, which is sure to be going into our stocking stuffer gift packets during the upcoming holidays. The sampler includes four 50 milliliter dessert wines, which currently are their Petit Verdot (“with hints of black currant, plum and spice”), Deco (“Cherry, blueberry and espresso on the finish complement this after-dinner wine’s signature rich chocolate flavor”), Duet (“with aromas of toasted hazelnut and a whisper of marzipan”) and Aris Cask Reserve (“Well balanced, with flavors of dark cherry and leather, and a complex and captivating finish”).

For the record, that Aris Cask Reserve is one of the best non-Portuguese tawny ports I have ever had. The Tasting Kit is $30 and can be purchased in person or ordered online for pick-up or shipping.

Visit sonomaportworks.com for orders and reservations.

In another connection with other Petaluma purveyors, the folks at Barber Cellars have teamed up with Stockhome and Chef Roberth Sundell to offer a paired menu meal for two, including two bottles of wine from Barber’s cellars. Available this Friday and Saturday only (Sept. 11 and 12), your dinner will start with a local cheese plate, laced with fig jam, Cowgirl Creamery cheeses and house made crackers.

Next up is Smoked Bodega Bay Salmon with light greens and avocado dill, to which the bottle of Barber Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will pair perfectly, especially on these warm nights. And if this is anything like past smoked salmon dishes from Stockhome, it is something to write home about.

The main is Braised Cow Cheek alongside celery root puree, horseradish, Brussel sprout and braising jus, paired with Barber Cellars’ 2018 Sangiovese from Carneros. Dessert is always a special experience at Stockhome and this time around will be an Apricot Crumble, with granola lavender crust, vanilla whipped cream and chocolate oatmeal balls.

Quantities are limited and they expect to sell out so visit stockhomerestaurant.com to place your order either for take-out or on-site dining at one of Stockhome’s open-air tables.

In another local connection, Stockhome has teamed up with Nina Jarnum Yoga and Rusty Hinges Ranch for two special offerings. The first is an outdoor yoga and private chef brunch while the other is an incredible provisions pack. All the details for both Stockhome collabs can be found at www.stockhomerestaurant.com.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Nina Jarnum will lead a “60-minute gentle, all-level vinyasa flow” socially distanced outdoor yoga session. Post-session, a light and healthy outdoor vegetarian brunch will be provided, specially designed by Stockhome to “utilize delicious pasture-ranged eggs and fresh ingredients available from our local farms.” Guest are welcome to visit the ranch’s farm animals before leaving for home to enjoy the rest of their weekend.