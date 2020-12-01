Basque-style Sonoma County ciders to try this holiday season

Over the holidays, we were thinking of our time in Basque cider houses near Donostia - San Sebastian, Spain, while we cooked a non-traditional meal reminiscent of those served in Sidrerìas. Much like many of our Petaluma eateries, the rustic cider houses of the Basque Country signify community — sharing food, drink, tales and fellowship, focused on local fare. Sure, COVID-19 has certainly changed our concept of congregating, but over the holidays, the same spirit of togetherness might be found in a glass of light cider, shared with your “bubble” around the kitchen table.

In and around the Basque region of northern Spain, in places like San Sebastian, Astigarraga, Tolusa and Asturias, the tradition of sharing the bounty of food and drink continues.

Farmers in Basque country hang a branch over the house door to signify that the cider is ready for tasting. Together, the community shares cider, food, and tales with friends in a barn-like room with long tables, red and white checkered tablecloths, and food that is local, seasonal and grilled to perfection.

Basque cider uses traditional local varieties of apples, which are highly acidic, pale, soft on the palette, and produce a dry, effervescent finish unique to the region. The flavor is distinct from UK ciders or U.S. ciders like Ace Cider or Angry Orchard, which often use imported apples and produce an extremely sweet cider.

Occasionally we find Basque ciders locally at La Dolce Vita, Vine and Barrel and Street_Social in Petaluma. Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa (3331-A Industrial Dr., Santa Rosa, across from Iron Ox Brewing, formerly Plow) usually has a variety or two in tall, green bottles too. Look for imports like Isastegi, Riestra, Fanjul and Barrika Basque cider. San Francisco boasts a number of Basque restaurants to test these flavors, including Bask, Piperade, Picaro and the Basque Cultural Center.

A few local cider houses are hitting high notes on the European dry-cider scales as our heritage Sonoma County apples showcase some of the same bittersweet flavors. Tilted Shed (Windsor) produces a Basque-style sidra. Goat Rock (Petaluma-based; Healdsburg produced) is one of the few cideries to offer organic cider in the can without sulfites or additives, producing a tart apple flavor, hazy finish and dry Spanish appeal. From Trevor Zebulon and winemaking family heir, Paul Hawley (of Hawley Vineyards, and later, Fogbelt Brewing Company), Goat Rock offers local orchard flavors with accents like pineapple with ginger, blackberry, guavicot, rosé with passion fruit and its original crisp style. We were happy to note that Goat Rock is one of the few producers to give nutritional information on its label. At 150 calories per can, this cider certainly will not break your diet. Find it at Petaluma Market, Penngrove Market, La Dolce Vita, the Block and Wilibees.

Applegarden Farm Hard Cider (Tomales) is a true farmstead cider house, produced by local farmers, Louis and Jan Lee. The Lees grow a large selection of heirloom and crab apple varieties on the Tomales-Petaluma Road farm, hand-selected for cider production, including Kingston Black, Ashmead’s Kernel, Golden Russet, Hauer Pippen, Wickson Crab and Red Vein Tomales. These blends produce a wonderful bittersweet and tannic fermented cider available in the bottle only. This Marin Certified Organic and award-winning cider boasts no additives, and is normally available at Bodega Cellars (the tasting room attached to Bodega Oyster Company (12830 Valley Ford Road), the Tomales farmers market, or by visiting Jan and Louis for a scheduled farm tour. (These days, order online and pick up a four-pack of 12-ounce bottles at Route 1 Bakery, Tomales. Order by end of day Thursday for Saturday pickup. tomalesfarmersmarket.org).

Applegarden Farms is one of our favorite ciders to pair with a cheese board and charcuterie plate, but for the best of local matches, we love this hard cider with K&A Takeaway’s homemade sausage sandwiches, available at their tiny shop at 13 Dillon Beach Road, Tomales (behind Diekmann’s general store). Applegarden Farms cider is also available at Marshall Store & Oyster Bar, William Tell House, Marin French Cheese and Cowgirl Creamery. We have even occasionally found it at Petaluma Market.

Ethic Ciders, produced in Petaluma with apples sourced from Sebastopol, won the 2018 Good Food Award for Golden Rule – one of our all-time favorite ciders. This cider can easily replace champagne for your end-of-year toasts, and pairs wonderfully with sharp cheese and fruits. This sparkling dry cider is made with 100% Sonoma-grown, organic Golden Delicious, Jonathan and Gravenstein heirloom apples. With hints of vanilla and an aroma of glazed donuts, this crisp cider is closer to sparkling wine than fruit beverage. Its clarity and effervescent notes finish with ripe apple flavors, and it is slightly tart without too much farmhouse funk or sweetness. Available at Brewster’s Beer Garden, Petaluma Market and, on occasion, Petaluma Grocery Outlet.

Golden State Cider Company/Devoto Orchards — known for its sea otter-logoed Mighty Dry, Gingergrass and Brut ciders in white, 16-ounce cans — has embarked on a new California Farm Series to celebrate single variety apples from regional orchards. We picked up the Newton Pippin (grown in Santa Cruz County) at Petaluma Market over Thanksgiving and found it to be similar to many European dry ciders. This straw-gold and hazy cider feels rustic, with effervescent appearance, bright apple and cotton candy aromas, with some sweet and yeasty funkiness shining through. This is not a sweet cider, but the true taste of the clean, fruit forward, Newton Pippin variety is bolstered by a bit of honey and chamomile. It is tart, effervescent, and dry rather than sweet. Try this cider with egg dishes and barbecue. Available at Petaluma Market and Wilibees.

Also check out Acre and Spade, a tiny craft cider maker at Denman Ranch (111 Goodwin Ave., Penngrove) that offers original, dry raspberry, dry hopped and semi-dry barrel aged ciders.

Dry ciders, such as those from the Basque Country are especially wonderful when accompanied by pintxos (bite-sized meals served atop bars across most Basque cities), often combining fresh seafood, regional peppers, olive oil and crusty bread. This crisp and naturally sparkling, or pétillant, beverage, is worth seeking out for its earthy qualities that highlight the salinity and spice of foods.

While it may be some time before we can raise a glass together over a shared meal abroad, with a little bit of Sonoma County exploration, it is not difficult to find a local cider to similarly celebrate the holiday season at home with family.