Bass-player, park-creator swap stories at Idea Lounge

Musician Dorian Bartley, known for her work with Foxes in the Henhous and her own Dorian Mode ensemble, will deliver a talk titled "I'm All About That Bass.” Then, Seair Lorentz, Executive Director of the River Park Foundation, will present “The Dog that Caught the Firetruck: How a Small Group of People Came to Own a 24-acre Park in the Heart of Petaluma.”

The the audience will lob questions in attempt to point out connections between the two different presentations.

And because it will take place at Baber Lee Spirits, drinks will be involved.

So it will go at the next Idea Lounge, a monthly conversation series presented by the Petluma Arts Center, held Wednesday, May 25. It begins with drinks and mingling at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program from 7-8 p.m.

Barber Lee Spirits, at 120 Washington Street in downtown Petaluma, is the host of the series, which generally takes place the last Wednesday of the month. Tickets are $12 for members of the Petaluma Arts Center, and $15 for non-members. Tickets are available at EventBrite or through the Petaluma ArtsCenter.org website.