Bay Area star to shine at Cinnabar’s Broadway Bash

Not all fundraisers are created equal.

Some are nothing short of critical.

As the current staff, artists and volunteers of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater prepare to move from their little red “house on the hill” above North Petaluma Boulevard ‒ with plans to occupy a new theater facility at the Petaluma Outlets in the fall of 2025 ‒ the organization’s 10th annual Broadway Bash benefit on March 2 will arguably be one of the most important fundraisers in the company’s 50+ year history. With a $2.5 million price tag for construction of the new theater, and a major capital campaign now underway, Cinnabar’s Executive Director, Diane Dragone has fashioned the festive event to energize supporters and community arts lovers for a year or two of high-stakes fundraising.

To that end, the theme and title of this year’s Broadway Bash is “Something’s Coming,” an evening of sparkling wine, auction items, raffles, a sit-down dinner and a lavish cabaret concert described as “a salute to the promising future of Cinnabar Theater, with a nod to its illustrious past.”

To be held in the banquet room at Rohnert Park’s Doubletree Hotel, the dinner and show will be hosted by actor-singer Trevor Hoffman. Expect Dragone to offer a “sneak preview” of the new theater complex, and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings to announce the plays and musicals that will be part of Cinnabar’s “road show” season in 2024/2025. The entertainment highlight of the evening is the cabaret show, which will include performances by members of the Cinnabar Young Repertory and several recognizable Cinnabar regulars including Zach Hasbany and Brittany Hasbany, performing songs that ‒ like with the “West Side Story” classic “Something’s Coming” ‒ advance the evening’s theme of optimism and expectation.

The special guest of the evening is singer-actor Melissa Wolfklain, a Bay Area veteran of the stage who recently played Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls” at San Francisco Playhouse, where she also recently completed a sold-out run as Val in “A Chorus Line.”

“Diane came to see ‘Guys and Dolls’ on Union Square in San Francisco, and I guess she was impressed, and got in touch with me to ask if I’d be a part of the Broadway Bash,” Wolfklain said, explaining her involvement in the upcoming event. “I’ve heard so much about Cinnabar Theater, but I’ve never been a part of anything they’ve done, so this a wonderful way to be a part of the magic.”

Last summer, Wolfklain played the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods” at Marin County’s Mountain Play, having previously played the title role of Peter Pan on the Mountain in 2015. She has appeared in the national tours of “42nd Street” and “White Christmas,” with roles in “Ragtime,” “Sense and Sensibility,” and “Pride and Prejudice" at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and ”Cabaret“ and ”Funny Girl“ at Hillbarn Theatre. Her performance as Mary Bennet in the musical adaptation of ”Pride and Prejudice“ was captured in a filmed version of the stage show that is available for streaming on Amazon + and other services.

Wolfklain grew up in Foster City, where she still lives, attending arts magnet school on the peninsula on her way to earning a degree in musical theater at The University of Arizona. After stints in L.A. and New York, she returned to the Bay Area and has been working steadily, mostly in musicals, ever since.

Playing the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods” was a bucket role experience, so it’s not unlikely that a song from that show will end up in her performance at the Broadway Bash - though Wolfklain is keeping her song choices a secret to maximize the level of surprise.

“I did love playing that part,” she said, “and I’d love to do it again, maybe not on top of a mountain next time. But it was such a magical experience to do ‘Into the Woods’ in the actual woods, so that will always be special. Adelaide, from ‘Guys and Dolls,’ is also one of my favorite roles I’ve ever played, and Peter Pan, of course, because you get to do it all with that one ‒ sing, act, sword-fight, fly!”

Upcoming roles include Bea in “Something Rotten” at Hillbarn Theatre and will then play Patsy Cline in “Always Patsy Cline.” But first, she’s got the Broadway Bash, where she will reunite with Zach Hasbany, with whom she once worked at Sierra Repertory Theatre in Sonora.

“We did ‘State Fair’ together, something like eight years ago,” she said. “We will be collaborating in the Broadway Bash, doing some songs that are already in my wheelhouse. I’ll be doing some group numbers, where I get to harmonize, and I’ll be doing two solos, but I’d really rather not say what they are. I will say that I am very excited about doing these numbers, both from roles I’ve done before and would love to do again some day.”

As a lifelong performer and champion of musical theater, Wolfklain said the opportunity to take part in the Bash feels like an important way to share her love of music at an event with so much potential financial impact for the future of Cinnabar Theater.

“I was very honored that Diane invited me after seeing my work in a show I really loved,” she said. “That meant a lot to me, and it just seems like a great opportunity to support a company that is growing and doing such great things.”