Hey Petaluma! Help beat the drought with our list of 40 three-minute songs to enjoy in the shower

A drought is certainly nothing to sing about.

That is especially true in the shower, where most people spend 8-10 minutes doing whatever it is people do in a shower for 8-10 minutes. Generally, at least some of that time is spent just standing there, relaxing — and yes, often singing — enjoying that glorious feeling of hot water bouncing of our bodies on the way to the drain and eventually out to the ocean.

This is, or course, more than a little problematic during a drought like the one Petaluma — and the rest of California — is experiencing. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American showerer spends a little more than 8 minutes getting in, getting wet, soaping up and/or shampooing and then rinsing it all off. A standard shower-head sprays 2.5 gallons of water for every 60 seconds of use.

What it means is that the average morning shower requires about 20 gallons of water. That’s still better than taking a bath, which uses an average of 70 gallons of H2O. But in a time of drought, when local agencies are asking citizens to cut water consumption by 30% or so, the days of using a shower to relax, think, wake up and calm down — or practice our Pavarotti/Ariana Grande/Bruce Springsteen impersonations — is as over as watering our lawns at high noon and learning to live with our dripping faucets.

Depending on where one gets their information, conscientious folks should be limiting their showers to between 3-5 minutes, maximum. Of course, with the pandemic continuing and flu season on the horizon, we should all still be washing our hands for at least 20 seconds at a time, but let’s not open that can of worms right now. Five minutes is a hard enough challenge for some, especially those with long or especially dense hair, factors that are often not considered when agencies are printing up those ever-present tip sheets on water conservation. For some, a 5-minute shower is pretty much the same as walking around half clean.

But for those of us who really do waste time in the shower, perhaps there are ways to encourage shorter showering, while also having a bit of fun in the process. While it’s not hard to find one of those little shower timer things to race against while cleaning up, a tiny bit of web-surfing will uncover numerous websites where folks post lists of water-themed five-minute-long songs to play (and sing along to) while taking a shower.

The difference between a five-minute shower and a 3-minute shower, of course, is 5 gallons of water. For daily shower-takers, that’s 35 gallons a week and 1,820 gallons a year.

So for those game enough to try and shave off every possible water-wasting minute, here are some suggestions of songs that last right around three minutes. Some, including a few by The Beatles, are even shorter. It should be stated that these are not chosen for their thematic content — Mandy Pantinkin’s “Singin’ in the Bathtub” (3:01 minutes) aside — but simply for their brevity.

Some are happy. Some are sad. Some are silly.

All are short.

Some are even shorter. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” for example, is just over two-minutes long. Talk about earning R-E-S-P-E-C-T if you can shower completely during that song.

An occasional note of explanation and information is included for context or entertainment. We leave it up to you to choose how, exactly, to bring the music into your bathroom. If you are lucky enough to have a waterproof blue-tooth speaker in your shower, congratulations. Most of us just prop our phones up on the toilet and hit high-volume.

But for all those who figure that part out, regardless of whether your shower-time jam is country, punk, classic rock, hip-hop or New Wave, if you do manage to get through your next shower before the last note of your chosen song is played, you will have taken at least one small step toward reducing your water usage. It might even help us all get through the drought with a little bit more water to go around (instead of down the drain).

Feel free to sing along, of course.

But do avoid dancing in the shower.

That might be dangerous.

1. “Feel Good Hit of the Summer” (2:43) by Queens of the Stone Age, 2000 - The lyrics are simple, basically just a recitation of the same seven recreational drugs, but the energy is intense, and will help you power through your shower in less than three minutes. Good luck.

2. “Midnight Rider“ by (2:56) The Allman Brothers, 1971

3. “She's Got a Way” (3:00) by Billy Joel, 1981 - This is the live version. The original 1971 album version runs 3 minutes, 10 seconds.

4. “Spirits in the Material World“ (2:58) by The Police, 1981