Direct link to the schedule of films and special events: https://2024siff.eventive.org/films

Full festival passes start at $450. Single screenings are $20. For venues and other information, such as party locations and prices, see the festival website: sonomafilmfest.org

An appearance by renowned actor Beau Bridges headlines the 27th edition of the Sonoma International Film Festival, which also features a culinary evening with chef Susan Feniger.

An Ethan Hawke-directed biopic, “Wildcat,” about author Flannery O’Connor, starring Maya Hawke and Laura Linney, is the festival’s centerpiece film.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FvYkEpDlqlQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

True to its name, SIFF will show dozens of films from countries around the world and has become a way to travel the globe while savoring local food and wine.

The festival starts Wednesday with the U.S. premiere of “Widow Clicquot” about the grande dame of Champagne, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin, who when she was 20 married into the famed Clicquot family.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-rxQ3jQbLuY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When widowed at age 27, she became known as Veuve (Widow) Clicquot, and developed early versions of Champagne.

Despite a Napoleonic code preventing women from owning businesses, she maintained control of the vineyard in the early 19th century and her bubbly propelled the brand to ever-greater heights.

The film will be followed by an opening night party at Sebastiani Vineyards.

The festival concludes Sunday with two canine-themed films, including a screening of “Robot Dreams” at Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0CHV_ZDlhrA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The culinary evening is Thursday, featuring “Forked” about restaurateur Susan Feniger, followed by a multi-course dinner curated by the heralded chef.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F6CxSLs83Ho">Click here to view this embed</a>.

At press time the culinary event was sold out: SIFF advises those interested to contact the box office and join the waiting list.

Festival director Ginny Krieger is thrilled with the film lineup this year. “Every year I feel like we have better quality films as well as participation of guests who come to our festival,” she said.

Krieger noted two differences this year: The Prime Cinemas multiplex has been torn down, so there are some new venues.

Second, the festival won’t erect the big tent, so parties will be at local venues, such as the Buena Vista Winery for the Beau Bridges post-film celebration on Friday night.

Bridges will receive SIFF’s Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of a 35th anniversary showing of “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” the blockbuster in which he starred with his brother Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gQNFCRom7c0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Asked what the award means to him, Bridges, 82, said in a phone interview, “It means I’m getting old!” then laughed.

“I feel blessed to have had such a long career,” he added, calling film the “family business” and crediting his father, Lloyd Bridges, with blazing the trail.

Lloyd Bridges starred in the 1952 western “High Noon” with Gary Cooper and was in the 1980 comedy “Airplane.” He also played aging fitness freak, Izzy Mandelbaum, on a classic episode of “Seinfeld.”

Beau Bridges has five children “and they're all one way or another involved in our business.” In the 2021 film “Acting: The First Six Lessons,” Beau stars with his daughter, Emily Bridges.

His latest film is “Neon Highway,” which opened this month. Bridges plays a forgotten country music legend who tries to help a struggling yet talented singer succeed after years of obscurity.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t5yYS6yf5GE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Bridges said he’s looking forward to returning to Sonoma County, where he was born and spent some of his boyhood years.

His father went to Petaluma High School, he said, and played for the 1929 and 1930 football teams there.

His grandfather, Beau told the Petaluma Argus-Courier, was a projectionist at the Phoenix Theater in the 1920s when it was called the California Theater.

Like his father, Beau was an athlete. He played basketball for revered coach John Wooden at UCLA.

“I didn’t so much play for him,” Beau said. “I sat … on the bench. But the lessons about working hard and living with joy have lasted a lifetime.”

Beau’s given name is Lloyd Vernet Bridges III. He was nicknamed “Beau” for a character in “Gone with the Wind.”

Asked about “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” Bridges said that his brother Jeff was first offered a role. Saying his career had hit a “quiet” time, Beau said he “wasn't getting a lot of opportunities. It’s always been a roller coaster ride.”

Jeff asked the director, Steve Kloves, to consider Beau for the role of his brother. At the audition Beau showed Kloves “a little Polaroid photograph” of the two brothers on the back of a flatbed truck.

“We'd stage a fight to draw a crowd,” Beau said. “As soon as the crowd came around, we jump up in the back of the truck, and put on scenes and do a little entertainment.

“I showed that Polaroid picture to Steve Kloves. And I think that helped me get the role. But it was really due to my brother throwing my hat in the ring.”

That brotherly dynamic felt real because it was. “There's so many essential behavior patterns that are in there without even having to look for them. They're just there … because we grew up together,” he said.

Ultimately, what Bridges loves most about acting is the alchemy of working with creative people.

“Acting has always been a craft to me. But when it becomes an art is through the collaboration,” he said. “Your soul comes alive when you collaborate with your fellow human beings to tell a story.”

Michael Shapiro’s latest book, “The Creative Spark,” is a collection of interviews with creators including Francis Ford Coppola, www.michaelshapiro.net