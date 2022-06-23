Beau Bridges’ search for his Petaluma roots

The actor Beau Bridges was in town last week to shoot a movie — “A Christmas Mystery” with Petaluma filmmaker/producer Ali Afshar— but while on location he found himself inexplicably drawn to local history, specifically that of his father, Lloyd Bridges, the legendary film and TV actor from Petaluma. Bridges died in 1998 at the age of 85, after starring in dozens of TV series and more than 150 feature films.

Accompanied by his wife Wendy and French bulldog Buster, Beau (“The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Norma Rae,” “The Descendants”) began his inquiry leafing through old yearbooks at Petaluma High School, from which his father graduated in 1930. They then set out to find the house his father grew up in, which they believed to be somewhere on the hillside behind the high school. Driving along Hill Boulevard, Beau spotted an old schoolmate of mine, Harry Lewis, standing outside his house, and randomly pulled over to ask his help. Harry quickly contacted me, and I agreed to do some quick research and meet with the Bridges the next day at Volpi’s Restaurant, where Harry tends bar on the weekends.

What unfolded in Volpi’s historic back barroom the next day was a Petaluma version of the popular TV show, “Finding Your Roots.” A curious and congenial raconteur, Beau made it clear he wasn’t looking for the dry facts of genealogy — a family member had already undertaken that task.

He wanted to hear the stories.

They included stories about Volpi’s, which, during his father’s teen years in the 1920s, was an Italian grocery with a backroom speakeasy. He was also eager to hear about the Phoenix Theater across the street, where he understood his grandfather, Lloyd Vernet Bridges, Sr., had worked as a movie projectionist in the ’20s when it was the California Theater. His father used to watch screenings of the same film over and over when he was young to study acting techniques.

Harry and I were more than happy to oblige Beau Bridges’ request. Growing up in Petaluma in the 1960s, we were both big fans of “Sea Hunt,” the adventure TV series Lloyd Bridges starred in, as well as his many films, including the classic western “High Noon” and the madcap comedy “Airplane.” After sharing local tales and initiating Beau in the Volpi’s tradition of signing a dollar bill and affixing it to the bar’s ceiling, we got down to discussing his family roots.

Lloyd Bridges, Jr. — “Bud” as he was known in Petaluma — moved to town when he was 10, along with his mother Hattie and older sister Belle. His parents had divorced a decade earlier, a year after Bud was born, with Hattie citing her husband’s relentless “amusement” with prize fights, baseball games and automobile rides, while Lloyd Bridges, Sr. complained of her monotony.

Lloyd Sr. remained in San Francisco, where ran a hotel and boarding house, while Hattie moved with the children to San Rafael initially, and then to Petaluma in 1923, purchasing a home near the high school at 11 Spring Street, named for a natural spring on the site.

Petaluma was in the midst of its heady reign as “The Egg Basket of the World.” Bud quickly distinguished himself as a gifted singer — performing at Sunday services in the Congregational Church at Fifth and B streets — and a talented performer in plays and musicals staged at the high school and at the California Theater. In a 1929 review in the Argus-Courier, a local critic noted that Bridges had “a natural talent for the stage, a flair for comedy, and knack for serious acting as well.”

His best friend was Art Parent, who would later go on to serve as Petaluma’s mayor and owner of Parent Funeral Parlor. Art noted that Bud was always the star in their plays together, because unlike Art, he could improvise. One night while they were performing at the California Theater, Bud fell coming up the back stage steps and knocked himself out, leaving Art to recite his lines over and over until Bud finally came to.

“Oddly,” said Beau, “what my dad talked most about growing up in Petaluma was playing basketball.”

A fierce competitor, But lettered in four sports and served as captain of the basketball team. After finishing high school, he took a brief job at the local Bank of America, before enrolling in UCLA to pursue a political science degree. He spent much of his time however on the basketball court and the stage.

While Bud was in high school, his mother got remarried to Clarence Breuillot, a state contractor. In the late 1930s, Breuillot was appointed foreman of the newly constructed San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, and the couple left Petaluma for Berkeley.