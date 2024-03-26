Acclaimed actor Beau Bridges was recently in Sonoma County to accept a lifetime achievement award from the Sonoma International Film Festival. There he told Deadline magazine about his dad’s history in the region and why he still loves working after more than 70 years in show business.

“I can really feel my dad, Lloyd’s spirit here with me in Sonoma, because this is where he was raised,” Bridges told Deadline in a story that was published Saturday.

Lloyd Bridges, best known for roles in televisions shows like “Sea Hunt” and movies like “Airplane!” was raised in Sonoma on Spain Street. He then moved to Petaluma and went to Petaluma High School.

“So, this is his territory, and to have this acknowledgment here in the seat of our family, so to speak, is really special to me,” Bridges told Deadline.

Raised in Los Angeles, Beau and his brother, Jeff Bridges, followed their father into the industry, though “he never pushed it on us,” Bridges said.

While Lloyd was known for his late career comedy roles, Bridges also told Deadline his dad was a straight-arrow in real life.

“He was very concerned about drugs and everything coming around the scene — he would question us and express his concerns. And then he did that part (where he sniffed glue) in ‘Airplane!’” Bridges said.

Bridges’ lifetime achievement award presentation on Friday came before a showing of “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” the 1989 blockbuster Bridges starred in with his brother, Jeff, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7t0HxR7V3J4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

After seven decades in front of the camera, the three-time Emmy winner told Deadline he still learns something with every role he takes.

“I keep getting informed with every job I do, watching other people do it. Probably more than anything would be gaining even more of a respect for the whole idea of storytelling than I had when I first began.”

Bridges will soon star opposite Kathy Bates in the CBS series “Matlock,“ inspired by the 1980s legal drama.

Premiering later this year, “Matlock“ stars Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock.

“She’s going to be great in this,” Bridges told Deadline. “She’s really funny. It’s hard for me to keep a straight face with her.”

He also stars in the new film “Neon Highway,” which opened this month. Bridges plays a forgotten country music legend who tries to help a struggling yet talented singer succeed after years of obscurity.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t5yYS6yf5GE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

For more, go to deadline.com.