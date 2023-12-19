Beffa Springs Ranch, raising local meat ‘from birth to plate’

Although Beffa Springs Ranch did not begin until 2017, the rolling terrain east of town on Manor Lane has been in owner Rob McKenzie’s family for five generations.

McKenzie’s partner, Christine Shepherd, has run the ranch’s booth at Petaluma’s Tuesday morning market for six years. They offer a large selection of beef and lamb.

“We raise everything,” she said, “from birth to plate.”

All their beef is dry-aged, she explained. Their lamb is 100% grass-fed and they use no antibiotics, hormones or steroids. Other items available at the booth include eggs from their partner Silver Sky Ranch, dog food and a Polish garlic sausage that made one customer smile at just the mention of it.

McKenzie, Shepherd explained, is a fifth-generation rancher on his mother’s side, and a fifth-generation butcher on his father’s side. She said the goal is to eventually pass the ranch down to the couple’s young daughter, Lillian, continuing the family tradition.

To that end, McKenzie and Shepherd work hard to care for the land as well as the animals that they are raising there. Why?

“Because,” Shepherd said, “poor land doesn’t make healthy animals.”

In addition to the Tuesday market, Shepherd sells at five other markets including St. Helena, Santa Rosa and San Francisco’s North Beach.

“We also sell directly to consumers,” she said, “offering quarters, halves or whole animal sales.”

What is it that Shepherd enjoys about the market?

“People want to feel connected to farmers,” she said, adding that she rarely goes to grocery stores any more, preferring to get much of their food from the markets. “We eat more seasonally,” she said, “plus we’re supporting local businesses and local families. We buy from people who care about the quality of their products.”

As well as offering quality meats, Shepherd makes a point of being friendly, chatty and positive, greeting some customers by name or with an endearing “darlin.”

As many of her fellow vendors also do, she makes a point of going the extra mile to help shoppers when needed.

“It’s not easy to sell meat,” she explained. “I work hard to explain, and make sure customers are aware the differences and similarities of what we offer. I talk to them about what they enjoy and pair customers with the best cuts for them. Not everyone has the same palate and I like to be able to steer them in the right direction.”

Having good customer service skills, she said, “is the biggest part of sales: being polite and patient.”

As if working six markets and partnering ranch duties isn’t enough, Shepherd is also an executive pastry chef. She combines her culinary skills with the ranching and farming aspect of her life to host, during the summer and fall months, “One Place, One Plate,” seasonal farm-to-table outdoor dinners at the ranch.

The five-course meals offer seasonal food served family-style under a spreading oak tree, outdoor games and live music. She said she’s able to cater to all food preferences or needs, such as full paleo, non-dairy and vegetarian, commenting that, when it comes to food, “I have no boundaries.”

One reason she offers the ranch dinners is to show guests how not to waste food.

“I put a lot of thought into it,” she said, “and I try to serve foods people don’t normally eat.” Her intent is to introduce, and surprise, diners with how tasty lesser-known animal products and produce can be and how, with thought and care, almost all parts of an animal can be used.

In 2024, Shepherd said, Beffa Springs Ranch (beffaspringsranch.com) hopes to begin working with the City of Petaluma on open space grazing projects to benefit the environment and help alleviate climate change. She explained that both the ranch and the city are looking toward the future, saying that by 2035, diesel-powered mowing will be outlawed in California and that natural grazing reduces the risk of wildfires, supports native plant species and keeps carbon out of the atmosphere.