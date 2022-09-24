Beloved eccentric ‘roller guy’ says goodbye to Petaluma

Petaluma is about to take a serious hit in its overall coolness, as Eli Lucas prepares to say goodbye to the town that has delightedly embraced his over-the-top public roller boogie highjinks.

Best known around town as the weird guy on roller skates — Lucas has said he prefers to be known as Sex Appeal on Wheels — the recognizable local figure can often be seen sidewalk-dancing to loud '80s music (Cyndi Lauper’s “Girl’s Just Want to Have Fun” seems to be a favorite) while rocking a wig and some eyebrow-raising, skin-baring apparel. Sadly, Lucas will be relocating to Shasta County next month, but plans to say farewell to Petaluma on Sunday, Oct. 2 with a combination 40th birthday party and going away party at McNear Park from noon to 3 p.m.

“Whether or not you know him personally, everyone is welcome to stop by and say hi/bye,” reads a statement on a Face Book Event post that went up this week. “Attendees should plan to bring their own food and drink,” the statement suggested.

Fans on Facebook were quick to post their responses to the news, blending genuinely sadness at the imminent departure of so entertaining a local figure with gratitude and appreciation for his spirit-lifting tomfoolery.

“Aw, Petaluma will definitely not be the same without Eli,” posted Sara Holiday, adding, “Thank you for all the smiles.” Meanwhile, Chandell Beeson said, “Thank you Eli for blessing our town with your silly shenanigans! I look forward to celebrating your 40th birthday and sending you off to the next chapter of your life in Shasta County. Look out Shasta County, Eli is coming for you!”

The party on Sunday is open to the public, and should prove to be one of the year’s most memorable and unusual events.

“If you have questions, show up to the party,” reads the event statement. “He will be there to explain why he is leaving us. Let’s give our local roller skating hero some Petaluma love for all the smiles and high-fives he’s given us in the past few years! We will miss you, Eli!”