Benefits for Wildlife Museum, foodbanks and more

GoFundMe campaigns and art sales help local nonprofits

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma High School’s celebrated Petaluma Wildlife Museum is in what board members have called a “dire situation, with income having gone extinct due to the Covid-related cessation of summer camps and field trips, along with a rare reptile parasite that needs to be addressed to save the lived of the museum’s beloved snakes and lizards. The only student-run wildlife museum in the country, PHS’s Petaluma Wildlife Museum, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough funds to keep the program running.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we receive no funding from Petaluma City Schools,” says Jessi Redfield of the Musuem’s board. ‘We are continuing to raise our next goal of $25,000, and our overall goal of 50,000.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The GoFundMe campaign link is charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/savepwm. More info about the local treasure can be found at the museum’s website: PetalumaWildlifeMuseum.org.

Felicia Matto-Shepard sells her artwork in a Facebook fundraiser called "Buy Art to Feed Your Neighbors." JANET PERRY FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

BUY ART AND FEED YOUR NEIGHBOR

Benefits Redwood Food Bank, Undocufund

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma artist and therapist Felicia Matto Shepard, along with photographer Leslie Curchack and others, are contributing to local nonprofits by offering select pieces of art in exchange for donations to nonprofits that are helping out during the current coronavirus crisis. “We are a small group of local artists who want to help feed our neighbors,” states an announcement on the project’s website (below). “The creative process feeds our souls. We want to transform our art into food for our neighbors.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Redwood Empire Food Bank and Undocufund serve the hardest hit members of Sonoma County with programs that include food distribution and other forms of assistance. Visit them for more information at Undocufund.org and REFB.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To participate, visit the website, browse through the gallery and select an original art piece you’d like to own. Contact the artist to find out if it is still available, make a donation to the nonprofit of your choice (based on the suggested donation range displayed), and make arrangements for pick-up of the painting or photograph. Feliciamattoshepar.wixsite.com/mysite.

Meals on Wheels serves hundreds of clients in Petaluma and beyond.

MEALS ON WHEELS

Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? As the shelter-in-home orders move past their third month, many folks are struggling just to have enough to eat. In addition to its previous roster of clients, Petaluma’s Meals on Wheels has seen new requests for assistance growing rapidly. This is just one of the many programs offered by the Petaluma People Services Center, and with the Covid-19 health emergency bringing higher demand for services, donations are extremely important and greatly welcome.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Seniors in need of daily meals are the primary clients for Meals on Wheels, which delivers nutritious food daily. The service asks for a small donation from recipients, but never turns anyone away for lack of funds. PetalumaPeople.org

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit Petalumapeople.org/donate.