Best memories from Petaluma’s original Denny’s

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER FOOD COLUMNIST
July 20, 2022, 8:58AM
As announced here in one of my columns a few months back, after the COVID led to the closure of Denny’s in 2020, our Petaluma franchise now has new owners and in speaking with them we have learned that the reopening should be coming along any minute. With all our fond memories of Denny’s experiences, we figured the community at large might want to share their memories, so we posted a request to social media, and the memories came flooding in.

But first a quick history. Denny’s started as Danny’s Donuts in Los Angeles back in 1953, changing its name to Denny’s in the late 1950s to avoid being confused with another LA coffee shop called Dan’s. In the 1960s Denny’s began to franchise, and today has over 1,600 locations in a dozen countries.

Denny’s main appeal has always been its hours, historically being open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. In fact, rumor has it that many locations were built without locks on the doors, and when it did start to close some locations for some holidays, restaurants with locking doors often found they had no idea where the keys were because they had never used them. “When we came house hunting in April 1992, Denny's was one of the few places open past 9 p.m. on a Tuesday night,” shares Pam Granger. Once reopened, this may again hold true.

The iconic building design, with the zigzag roofline, was part of the “googie” architecture movement, which spread quickly across the U.S. during the second half of the last century inspired by the emergence of jets and the atomic and space age, and was also heavily influenced by the car culture. Whenever you see a photo of an old drive-in theater sign, with Jetson-style writing and stars, or tall pointy spires above a gas station sign or car wash, or an old diner sign along Route 66, that is googie architecture. (“Googie” was the wife of the Googie’s Coffee Shop in Hollywood, which was the architectural epicenter of the movement.)

FUTURE FARMERS

It is hard to write a piece about Petaluma memories without Petaluma area agriculture education popping up, much of it including that one-in-a-million mentor, Mr. King. “The Petaluma High FFA judging teams of the 1990’s had a very particular routine we followed with our advisor Mr. King - Denny’s for breakfast on the way to UC Davis and other field day competitions, and Baskin Robbins after the competitions,” commemorates Barb Brooks. “Many great discussions and laughs over Moons Over My Hammies breakfasts,” Fellow FFA teammate Dana Garzelli Gustafson chips in, “and don’t forget the Grand Slams!” As coincidence would have it, Denny’s actually served Baskin Robbins ice cream for a short while in the 1990’s.

THEATER

I had no idea, but apparently Denny’s was the spot for post-theater youth programs too. Trudee Herman, a Cinnabar Theater parent, and super volunteer, shared, “When my kids were in the youth program at Cinnabar Theater they would wrap up every last performance with a visit to Denny’s. The poor wait staff had to suffer through.”

Pamela Caralli Smith confirms, “After the last performance of Cinnabar youth Rep. performances, the cast would go to Denny’s.”

My Argus food column predecessor Frances Rivetti chimed in that she too remembers that from when her kids went through Cinnabar’s theater program, Mike Whooley, “Used to hang out there after theater practice at Petaluma High School.”

“I didn’t grow up here, but I did plays in high school, and we too always went to Denny’s after shows,”, adds Kelly Smallcombe.

Victoria Elizabeth Coon remembers visiting Denny’s, “In high school after a house party, choir performances, rehearsals for the senior class play and high school plays after rehearsals; in college, to cram all night for finals; in my 20s, after a night out dancing.”

Stephanie Gandy-Hussey Davis also used to spend late nights studying at Denny’s. They were patient with college-kid energy and had affordable food.”

POST CONCERT

From those on the stage to those enjoying stage performances, Denny’s was a late-night must. “We always went there for food after concerts at the Phoenix,” shares Shaina Ita Ferraro, co-owner of Penngrove Market. “Sometimes we went there all dressed up after Rocky Horror too. You could always find an eclectic group of people there late at night.” For April Lofgren, it was, “So many post-rave meals!”

LATE NIGHT FUN

Many good clean weekday and weekend nights were finished out at Denny’s. “A group of us used to go to Denny’s every weekend after being at the roller-skating rink that was located at the fairgrounds,” shares Linda Davidowski. “Later, after graduation, Denny’s became my first real full-time job. I started as bus help, then became a hostess and eventually worked behind the counter as a cook for a couple of years. Lots of memories.”

“In The ‘70s we'd cruise the Boulevard after the high school games, ending up at Henny Penny's,” remembers Sherry Jacknowitz Drake. “As the evening progressed, couples would break off and go to Denny’s.”

A bit hungry after a few bowls of bowling? Sheila Attinger remembers, “Racing from the bowling alley to Denny's when we finally got hungry. Sometimes we took the freeway, sometimes the boulevard, always driving the speed limit and seeing who got there first. Then, when I was older, the owner knew us even though we rarely went, always asked about the kids.”

“After cruising the Boulevard in the early ’80s we closed the evening out with a grilled cheese sandwich, fries, and shake,” shares Karyn Smith. “That’s the clean version and I’m sticking to it.”

The old saying goes, “You don’t go to Denny’s; you end up at Denny’s,” and for many (most?) Petalumans, Denny’s was a must visit after partying the night away. Whether one started the night drinking at a temporarily parentless friend’s house or one of the many common meet-up spots out our country roads (Middle Two Rock, Lynch, Guglielmetti, etc.), a good portion of the town’s youth ended up at Denny’s. For Debbie Boles, it was “Fries and blue cheese dressing after partying.”

THE AFTER BAR

What with so many folks heading to Denny’s after stomping the night away line dancing at the old Kodiak Jack's Honkey Tonk and Saloon, Denny’s could have been called “Kodiak’s North” or “Kodiak’s After-Hours”.

“After closing down Kodiak Jacks, we would head to Dennys,” says Desiree Sullivan.

She was not alone. Angelina Mccall shares, “Years ago, after line dancing all night at Kodiak Jack's, we headed to Denny's for pancakes and a milkshake late at night.”

“Same here,” adds Jennifer Reid.

One of the dance teachers at Kodiak’s, Cassandra Chattan, asks, “How many times were we in the same places doing the same thing before we met? Like 100? I probably taught your line dancing or two step class.”

“Definitely many nights after Kodiak’s were spent at Denny’s line dancing practice between tables at 3 a.m.,” adds Laura Rose. “Mozzarella sticks and milkshakes were always a good end to a Saturday night.”

It is kind of amazing how many of us who did this same Kodiak’s-to- Denny’s routine met later in life only to realize we had all crossed paths before over late-night breakfasts and milkshakes.

Although I usually opt for vanilla when given the choice of just the three primary shake flavors, at Denny’s I would always order the strawberry, with “dipping fries.” That’s what I called them because they were an automatic combo with any shake I got at Denny’s. The servers were always nice enough to refill my whipped cream after I swiped it off the top upon the shake’s arrival at our table, and I would report that mine was missing its whipped cream topping.

Sandra Machado and I are of like minds, although she prefers to make no comment on her state of inebriation at the time of her fry dipping. “Hey, I loved their chocolate milkshakes and fries, which I would dip into the afore-mentioned milkshake.”

While on the topic of milkshakes, City Councilmember Brian Barnacle adds, “It was the only place I can remember having a milkshake and chicken strips for breakfast, and I did it many more times than once.”

A true blast from the past, Rich Warren piped in to mention his memories are mostly of the Santa Rosa Denny’s after partying at Frogger’s. How many of you readers remember Joe Frogger’s Cabaret on 4th Street in Santa Rosa? I would love to know where that name came from.

FOOD FIGHTS AND SCAVENGER HUNTS

Although my youth was not filled with nearly as many food fights as that movie era might lead some to believe, when there was a Monday morning food fight story to be told, it had usually been “hosted” at either Denny’s or Lyon’s.

For Janine Kopping, Denny’s makes her think, “Jello fights - destroying the parsley sprig garnish so they couldn't reuse them. I tipped well as a teen. Probably not well enough.”

Kristi Lanatti Martinelli has similar memories of “2:30 a.m. food fights.”

Friend Susie Lewis confirms, “Ohhh yeah..lol,” before another friend, Sandie Howell Burger, adds, “Kristi Lanatti Martinelli, not you…”

Denny’s was also often the victim of sticky fingers, which likely helps to explain why you will still see their mugs at area garage sales and thrift shops. They were also quite the focus of scavenger hunters, especially if it was an impromptu Friday night high schoolers’ scavenger hunt. Rarely was the list devoid of some sort of Denny’s name badge or Lyon’s menu item. I would like to say that we always got help from a friendly employee, but either way, we always tried to return the item. I share this just so Patti Hansen does not feel too vulnerable about her memory.

“I think it was ‘82 or ’83,” Patti starts. “After working a 12-hour shift at Jack in the Box, I went home, and it was my brother’s birthday. I don’t know why, but several of us went to Denny’s. We had an uneventful meal, went back to the car, and the guys noticed the back door was open. They went in and came out wearing waitress uniforms and these big floppy chef hats. I put the car in gear, and took off in an effort to leave them behind. The memory of them chasing my car down Stony Point at midnight still makes me laugh.

GETTING OUT OF THE WEATHER

If you have ever had a rough night camping, Caitlín Quinn’s response certainly brings back heartwarming, and body warming, memories. “I went once with friends after camping (in the winter, I think) somewhere we probably weren't supposed to be camping. We packed up the tents at like 4 a.m. because we couldn't sleep and were so cold. Denny's was the perfect solution to our freezing-starving-broke 19–20-year-old selves.”

FIRST JOBS

For many, Denny’s was a first job in the restaurant world. For Flamez co-owner Kim Shatnawi it marked her first hostess and waitress job, back in the 1980s, and would launch her restaurant career. “It was the beginning of a life of doing what l love most… serving. It’s the personal connection with my customers that’s always meant the most to me.” This is saying a lot coming from the Argus’ past recipient of the “Best Server” award.

Local wills and trusts attorney Katrina Brown also worked at Denny’s, back in the late 1990’s. Lucky for her, that was well after my and my crew’s time, although we did always try to clean up after ourselves.

COMMUNITY

“I would beg my parents to dine at Denny's after church because I loved their French Slam,” reveals Jennifer Paige Hundley. “There always seemed to be a wait. If we were lucky, our parents would give us quarters to play the claw machine. I can smell the syrup and coffee right now.” If I had only known. I was best friends with Jenny’s brother, Woody and Jeremy Willenborg, and we used to all spend the night at the Wood’s house regularly. They would always ask Jeremy and I if we wanted to join them for church, but we always declined preferring to sleep off our hangovers in peace and quiet. If we had only known that Denny’s was on the table, we would have happily sat through church in order to drown our head-ached sorrows with Denny’s breakfasts.

“You snooze, you lose!” says Jenny in response to my revelation.

For Celina Reeder, a meet-up at Denny’s would help shape the rest of her life. “I remember a 10 p.m. cup of coffee after my first share ever in AA with a sober woman celebrating her 35 years sober birthday, and her comforting me with only 1 month of a new life here in town. We got fries and shared a shake with a piece of pie too. We spent 90 minutes together, she was a great speaker and was kind and caring. She listened to me. I was a mess. We had only met that day.”

FAMILY FUN

For many, Denny’s was a meet-up or take-out spot for family, but for some, Denny’s is where they actually started their families. Melissa Lauridsen tells us, “My now-husband and I used to work at OSH and we would meet in the parking lot at Denny’s after work to chat. That’s where I stole our first kiss from him.”

” If that were not sweet enough, Susan Smith shares a post-concert and family meeting memory. “My son and I had been to a concert in Sebastopol and late at night we stopped in at the Denny’s on the way home. While we were having our meal, he looked across the room and said, ‘mom that’s the girl, that’s the one.’ He had been talking about her all night, and there she was, right across from us at Denny’s. They ended up getting married years later.”

Nicole Hartrich has fond memories, including her favorite photo of daughter Vanessa, of our Denny’s. “I have had many conversations with friends over the years at that Denny’s. I'm glad they are coming back. My kids have always like Denny’s too.” Of the photo, she says, “She was cracking up at something and her first two little teeth are poking through.”

“My mom worked for the county and was paid once a month,” shares Rebecca Giles. “We didn't eat out much, but on the first Friday of every month, after payday, she would take me to Denny's for our special dinner and, of course, I could order pie for dessert. Such a sweet memory to have.”

“I took my kids in and it was my youngest daughter’s birthday,” shares Lori McKannay Matthews. “A kind older woman leaned over and handed her $2.”

And as one of the only restaurants open on Christmas, Meg Peterson has a particular special memory of Denny’s. “My husband’s family fell extremely ill before the first Christmas with our twins. Once it was clear we wouldn’t be spending Christmas with them, we decided to take our 5-month-old twins to Denny’s for Christmas dinner where we had a Grand Slam and a Moons Over My Hammy. There were many other families, and everyone was wishing each other a happy holiday and saying hello, sharing stories with each other. Just all in all heartwarming and a very nice ending to what we thought would be a less-than-Christmas.” It does not get much more home-towney than that.

“My father was a businessman and loved to meet with his clients and associates at Denny's restaurants,” shares Julia Marshall. “He did this all over the Bay Area. We took him to the Petaluma Denny's that he knew so well for what would turn out to be his final birthday breakfast. He was 91 and passed away six months later. It seemed fitting to take him there because he had shared so many memories of endless cups of coffee and conversations. I drive past it now and smile with appreciation for what Denny's provided for my dad and all the other hardworking businessmen.”

GRANDMAS AND GRANDPAS

Donna Forman shares that husband Don Forman, used to get breakfast to-go most weekends to take to his elderly parents for them to eat while he visited.”

In another sweet family post, Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt reveals that, “One night after seeing Wonderbread 5 at McNear’s a band member told us he had been meeting his grandma for years at Denny’s after shows.”

“Great place to take the grandkids to breakfast,” adds grandma Diane Dorey.

Maarten de Witte shares that, “My grandson loved it. He ate for free and got to play with the ‘grab a gift with a scoop shovel’ game to his heart’s content. And, as Jackie Mason said, ‘For a buck you can sip an endless cup of coffee ‘til ya die.”’

FOOD MEMORIES

Although known, and also not known for their food, the menu certainly does hold memories for a lot of us, and not just because of dish names such as “The Grand Slamwich®”, “The Super Bird” and, of course, “Moons Over My Hammy®”.

Right off the bat, Jason Sarris reminds us that, “Petaluma Denny's served grits. My personal favorite.” Unfortunately, I do not see that on their current menu, but I would definitely order it if it came back.

Although alternative diets are easy to appease these days, Antonia Baskin remembers things quite different back in the 1960’s and 1970’s, with Denny’s being the exception. “Being a veg was hard if you left home, and salads those days were pretty pathetic-old head lettuce in a bowl with a thin slice of tomato My firstborn (now 58) and his brother were always awakened for an eggless pancake breakfast as soon as first light hit on one of our many family road trips which would start at 3 a.m. No other restaurants with non-meat or non-egg meals were available in those days along the interstates except at Denny’s. We were always grateful to see the bright yellow Denny’s sign.”

MISCELLANEOUS MEMORIES

Some memories do not quite fit into any category, like Catherine Holder Castle’s. “We used to go after church on Sunday nights. One time I was wearing a pretty dress that tied in the back. I got up to go to the restroom and the guy next to me said, ‘Uh…can I have my toast back?’ My tie had grabbed it and his toast was sliding across the seat.”

Jackie Fletcher remembers, “Catching the Airporter there many times when I was younger.”

And finally, Mary Giovando Sabella reminds us about that laughable old oddity of the, “Smoking and nonsmoking sections separated only by the cash register circa 1980.”

NEW OWNER

In response to all the outpouring of positive memories, Petaluma Denny’s new owner, Nasim Ahamed Khan, posted a heartfelt thank you and update to the Petaluma Foodies page.

“We are so lucky to become a part of all of you. We are working to reopen the Denny’s with a major improvement under new management. We are trying to make the environment more family friendly. We already updated the indoor interior, new kitchen equipment, landscaping, parking, all indoor walls and new paints. We are working with the city hall to improve our rooftop design. I hope everyone has seen the improvements when they drive through there. We are very close to opening the restaurant, and it will be 24 hours again.

Keep praying and support us to becoming part of the community again.

Thankfully - New Denny’s Management.”

Some may squawk at the thought of Denny’s in a Food & Drink section, readers know by now that I am all about community, and how food brings communities together. Just like the old McDonald’s on McDowell, our Petaluma Denny’s is an important part of our community history. We wish Nasim and his family the best of luck and hope that his curation of this significant Petaluma eatery will help form wonderful memories for generations to come.

