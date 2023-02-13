Bestsellers: Petaluma embraces new books about creativity

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 6-Feb. 12, 2023

Petaluma writer Frances Rivetti continues to reign the local Top 10 Bestseller list, with her Petaluma-set novel “The House on Liberty Street” remaining at No. 1 for the third week in a row.

The books that make up the rest of the local list are a blend of newer and older fiction – including “Victory City” (No. 5) the latest fantasy novel from Salman Rushdie – plus a pair of deeply personal memoirs (one by an actual British prince) and two nonfiction explorations, one focusing on creativity and the other on climate change.

Journalist Peggy Ornstein (“Boys & Sex,” “Don’t Call Me Princess”) spent her pandemic lockdown caring for her ailing father and tackling a seemingly random personal challenge: to knit a sweater from scratch – beginning with learning how to raise and shear a sheep. The surprising book that resulted from her efforts, “Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater” (No. 4) has been praised as a charming intertwining of honest personal exploration (2020 was a hard year for Ornstein, as it was for much of the rest of the world), the successes and failures of a challenging craft project, and a journalistic foray into how clothing production really functions, for good and bad, around the world.

Another book centering creativity is equally surprising, though its author – the legendary Def Jam record producer Rick Rubin – is no stranger to artistic pursuits. In his new book “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” (No. 8), Rubin deconstructs and demystifies the processes of creation, offering numerous observations, suggestions and practical steps for pursuing a creative life. At the heart of his ideology is an appreciation for playing. “We’re not playing to win, we’re playing to play,” he writes at one point, elevating the importance of chance taking and exploration as a way to break through blocks, habits and unconscious limits.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The House on Liberty Street,’ by Francis Rivetti – From Petaluma author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

2. ‘Horse,’ by Geraldine Brooks – The Pulitzer-winning author of “People of the Book” brings a new novel about the portrait of a 19th century thoroughbred horse and its connection to the same horse’s skeleton, and a mystery about the Civil War.

3. ‘Violeta,’ by Isabel Allende – A new novel about a 100-year-old woman from South America who recounts her long and colorful life from her birth, during the Spanish Flu pandemic to her success as a home builder.

4. ‘Unraveling,’ by Peggy Ornstein – Thoroughly charming and a bitunexpected, this memoir from journalist Ornstein is subtitled “What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater,’ which pretty much sums up what this little delight of a book is all about.

5. ‘Victory City,’ by Salman Rushdie – The latest from bestselling novelist Salman Rushdie blends magical realism and Indian history in the fantastical adventure about a goddess, the city she creates, and the two brothers she loved.

6. ‘It Ends With Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A sequel to the 2016 novel “It Ends With Us,” the continuing story follows Lily Bloom as she takes a chance on new love.

7. ‘Spare,’ by Prince Harry – The book that has brought the British Royal Family even more ridicule that it was already doing on its own, this memoir from the controversial Prince Harry tells of his life from Princess Diana’s death to the present.

8. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

9. ‘Climate Restoration,’ by Peter Fiekowsky – Subtitled “The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race,” this nonfiction guide offers more than hand wringing and finger pointing, producing a series of practical, achievable steps to reversing the momentum of destructive worldwide climate change

10. ‘Already Enough,’ by Lisa Olivera – From popular Instagram therapist and writer Lisa Olivera comes this engaging guidebook on how to create a sense of self-acceptance while reframing your life story.