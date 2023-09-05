Beulah Vega directs ‘Mary Jane’ at the California Theatre

Argus-Courier contributor Beulah Vega – a longtime Bay Area theater-maker and fiction writer – is the director of a riveting play that just opened in Santa Rosa. Presented by Left Edge Theatre, “Mary Jane” is about a single mother with a chronically ill child, battling a healthcare system that seems indifferent to her needs. Her only support is a group of women, played by an all-woman cast, some of whom play dual roles. “Mary Jane” won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play in 2018. The playwright, Amy Herzog, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in 2011, for her off-Broadway play “4000 Miles.”

It runs weekends through Sept. 16 at The California, 528 7th Street, in downtown Santa Rosa.

“I'm proud of the cast, the crew, the production team, the volunteers,” said Vega, describing her experience bringing this story to the stage. “I'm proud of the group of people willing to step in and step up to tell a story about the need for community amidst the shortfalls of the American medical system. I'm proud of their grace, compassion, and their strength.”

The play, she added, explores the way women care for each other, the sometimes murky line between motherhood and martyrdom, and our inherent need for connection to others.

“The bond between parent and child is a universal experience,” Vega said, further exploring the themes of the show. “Regardless of our relationships with our parents or our status as parents, this is a relationship we all have had some contact with. It is important that our society starts loudly and clearly speaking about the hard parts of that relationship and the good. As sad as it can be, the script is also very funny. It is the sort of play that you remember long after it closes.”

More information about the play, its run days and how to get tickets, can be found at caltheatre.com.