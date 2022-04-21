Beware the Spotted Lanternfly!

Heads up. The invasion is already here.

I know concerns are high right now, and lots of people are wondering what's going on with Russia and China and the rest of the world.

I hate to break this to everyone.

Actually, I love to break it to everyone. If I didn't like sharing bad news I wouldn't be writing for a newspaper.

An enemy has been stealthily invading the U.S., and these invaders are relentlessly destroying precious resources. I tried to reach out to a representative of these invaders, but none of them got back to me. Sneaky invaders, refusing to answer my calls. Meanwhile, the invasion relentlessly proceeds and California is now under a stringent quarantine to help stop the entry of these invaders.

Everyday Americans have been doing their best to kill these invaders and thousands have already been killed. We're even destroying their egg sacks.

The invader, of course, is Lycorma delicatula, the insect known as the spotted lanternfly.

They look as adorable as their name.

I could absolutely see a Pixar movie starring this Pokemon parallel. I'm not sure what the message would be, probably how delicious crops are. Grapes, hops, pine trees, tasty!

These creatures, of course, been painted as the villain and I don't think there's much room to try and see their side of it. They ravage crops and, not being native, there isn't much debate about where they belong. The saying "The only good bug is a dead bug" really doesn’t really apply because dead bugs are also bad. A dead bug is a sign that there could be live bugs, or their eggs, waiting in hiding somewhere.

In 2020, dead ones were found in cargo planes in Sacramento and Stockton. That's old news and I'm sure everyone already knows all about that. There’s no way news like this got buried by other things going on in the world.

I jest, of course, because I see so few people talking about what could become a big problem, and then an even worse problem. Of course, killing them usually means using chemicals, which are definitely harmful to the bugs, but often end up going on our food.

I wish we could just release a bug that eats that bug.

Or lure all the lantern flies into a showing of “Snow White,” like they did in “Gremlins.”

The word needs to get out though, so if you see this little spotted menace, your eyes should light up with panic and your lungs should let out a scream.

Speaking of lighting up, the name lanternfly comes from their shape, not from some ability to light up. That has to be the most disappointing part of all of this.

