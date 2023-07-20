Big acts headline this year’s Petaluma Music Festival

Information and tickets : Petalumamusicfestival.org . This year’s expanded website includes detailed information on all the performers, with links to videos showcasing their music.

If the 14 bands and several-dozen musicians performing at this year’s Petaluma Music Festival have their way, a whole lot of people are about to remember what it’s like to dance. Specifically, on Saturday, July 29, they will recall exactly what happens when thousands of people gather in one place to let the music take them away.

In other words, the Petaluma Music Festival is definitely back.

“It’s going to be a big show, a very exciting show,” says festival director and music educator Cliff Eveland. “Especially with our last two headliners – The English Beat and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. These are very dance-oriented bands. With the kind of music they play, ska and funk, people are going to be having a very good time, dancing up a storm.”

Though Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and The English Beat are no strangers to Petaluma, having appeared at the Mystic at least a few times each, neither of those headliners have performed at the Petaluma Music Festival, now in its 16th year.

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary as a band, having played all over the world, frequently welcoming such legends as Lenny Kravitz and Steve Winwood to sit in for a set at major festivals like Bonnaroo and Jazzfest in New Orleans. Fronted by Dave Wakeling (also a founding member of Common Ground), the English Beat has been fusing infectious beats with positive message since 1979, formed in Birmingham during the a time of intense social unrest in the UK.

Other acts this year – performing on two stages spread out across the day – are the Brothers Comatose, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Royal Jelly Jive, Stroke 9, Kingsborough, San Geronimo, The King Street Giants, Dear Darling, Erica Ambrin & The Electric Soul Project, Dan Martin & The Noma Rocksteady Band, One Armed Joey and DJ DYOPS.

It’s all for a good cause, of course, and the Petaluma Music Festival raises much-needed funds for Petaluma school music programs.

“Music got hit harder than almost any other school program,” said Eveland. “What we typically feature in music programs in the schools, grades five and above, is an in-person experience, playing together or singing together as a group. The pandemic absolutely squashed that, forcing us into distanced learning with no way to sing, play or be together. That took the fun out of what these students originally signed up for.”

In response, he has recognized since, a lot of students have moved on from music into other electives, programs that were more feasible to do online than music, and continue to hold those students’ interest. This has been especially true in the elementary schools, where many kids get their first significant taste of playing music in a group setting.

“It’s been hard to bounce back from that,” he said. “After not having music for two-and-a-half years, it’s really affected the ‘supply,’ if you will, of students coming up from the lower grades into junior high and high school.”

Though enrollment in Petaluma city school music programs is slowly coming back, Eveland confirms, the numbers are still down considerably when compared to pre-pandemic involvement. For example, there is currently no choir program at Petaluma High School or Petaluma Junior High School, and at least one or two elementary schools.

“Hopefully, that will start to come back, but it’s going to take a while,” he acknowledged. “There’s no way around it, there have been some massive cuts to school music programs locally.”

That’s where the Petaluma Music Festival comes in. From the beginning, the annual event has helped fund various needs of Petaluma school music programs, but even with enrollment numbers down, the money situation is dire. A big part of that is the elimination of the weekly bingo fundraisers that, before the pandemic, were the largest source of revenue for the music programs of Petaluma.

“We used to have bingo nights at Casa Grande, and the two high school music programs shared the responsibility of staffing those events with volunteers, mainly parents of students,” Eveland explained. “It raised around $60,000 a year per school. That’s $30,000 per school. We tried bringing it back in January of this year, but it just hasn’t come back the way we hoped. We couldn’t get enough volunteers to staff it because the numbers in the programs are low, so there are fewer parents to step in and help out.”

The bingo events were reluctantly canceled in June, with little certainty they will return anytime soon. The result is that now the Petaluma Music Festival, which ran a close second to the bingo program, is now even more important in supplying the funds local schools need to support their music classes.

“We are in a tight spot, there’s no denying it,” he confirmed. “So yes, as a fundraiser, we are counting on this year’s festival even more than usual.”

With audiences to outdoor festivals proving slow return to events like this, Eveland does not expect the attendance to number to be what they were in 2019 and before. NOting that the festival went to an all-online format in 2020, he is optimistic that attendance will be much stronger than in 2021 and 2022, as people gradually regained confidence in the safety of public events.

“I don’t know if we’re going to get all the way back to pre-pandemic,” he said, “but we are certainly way ahead of last year’s ticket sales. So I am really thankful for that, and am really looking forward to having a lot of people out there with us.”