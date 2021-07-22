Big Bowl owner seeks to build community, give back

After spending a chunk of his childhood in Hawaii, picking up surfing, BMX riding and skateboarding, Akio Fannin returned to Marin County as a sixth-grader, quickly gravitating to Surf Sports – a Mill Valley surf and skate shop.

The owner, Fannin recalls today, would generously share skimboard patterns with the kids, who went to Mill Valley Lumber to cut out their own skimboards.

“He encouraged that learning process, which speaks volumes about the community, and the culture of the community, and it’s not just like, ‘Oh no, if you’re not buying ...’” Fannin said.

Now Fannin, 41, owns his own bike shop in Petaluma, and he’s all about building up community.

Big Bowl, named after the main feature in the Petaluma Skate Park, is Fannin’s dream. The storefront at 58 East Washington is one of two opened in the past year in Petaluma. The other is Smith & Bergen, 7 Petaluma Blvd. N.

When he moved to Petaluma, Fannin joined and added to a network centered on the skate park.

“All day long, you hear kids calling out, ‘Big Bowl!’ as they drop into the main feature,” Fannin said. “Just being there every day, being in the environment, and growing up going into these shops and seeing how vibrant of a community there already is here in Petaluma … I came up with the idea of having a bike shop dedicated to the skate park and the community.”

Big Bowl’s clientele, already quite broad because of Fannin’s welcoming attitude and his goal of re-creating that sense of community, includes the skate park and mountain biking crowd, bike commuters, and everyone in between. Through the shop, he operates a community fundraising effort, Big Bowl Donations, for those who cannot afford to pay for the parts and labor needed to maintain their bikes.

“We ask customers to contribute whatever they can to our community fund so we can help folks get back on their bikes faster without incurring additional costs,” he said.

As Fannin points out, fostering diversity is a prime mission as well.

“I think we’re one of a handful of Black-owned bike shops in the Bay Area,” Fannin said. “That gives me a lot of fulfillment. If you don’t see anybody who looks like you, you feel like it’s not for you. The diversity we bring to this plaza: I can see how needed it is, quite frankly, but more importantly, how well received it’s been.”

In addition to fixing and selling bikes, Fannin supports talent building by offering jump lessons, taking joy in giving someone a few pointers and watching them progress. His next dream is to gather the in-kind donations of dirt and earth-moving machinery to improve the jump lines at the local community-built mountain biking spots near Prince Park known as Grove 1 and Grove 2.

“It’s got a lot of potential and we’ve got a lot of kids in town with great potential,” Fannin said. “I could see Petaluma really getting behind improving those areas so we can generate some serious talent out of this town when it comes to the cycling world.”

Noting that Santa Cruz and Mill Valley have this community support, Fannin said there’s no reason that support can’t be part of Petaluma’s recreation culture.

“They’re doing something that’s healthy for their body, doing something on their bikes that’s really amazing to see,” he said. “So why not make it official and put some resources into it? We already have a good foundation here for a lot of that stuff to be developed. Someone just has to do it.”