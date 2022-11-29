A semitruck collision involving two vehicles caused a lane blockage on Lakeville Highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. No one was injured and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m, police said, when the semitruck struck a BMW in the westbound lanes of Lakeville Highway near Casa Grande Road in southern Petaluma, prompting a lane closure for several hours.

Police said their response to the crash was hampered by a previous crash that same day in northern Petaluma involving another semitruck. In that incident, an 18-wheeler transporting chicken feed flipped over off Old Redwood Highway and Highway 101 at around 7:43 a.m.

“It’s just unusual to have two big rig collisions in the span of a few hours,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons.

Lyons said officers arrived to the Lakeville Highway crash within 10 minutes, but due to the Old Redwood Highway crash, it was difficult to get large tow trucks to the scene promptly.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.